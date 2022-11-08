Law center requests investigation into Joplin, Kansas City hospitals over denied abortion

The National Women's Law Center is asking the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to launch an independent investigation into whether a Joplin hospital and the University of Kansas Medical Center violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act.

Their client, Mylissa Farmer, is a Joplin woman who was turned away from both hospitals after her water broke 18 weeks into her pregnancy. Farmer, who eventually traveled to Illinois to terminate her pregnancy after it was deemed "not viable," said she was unable to get help in Missouri, which about a month earlier had instituted a broad ban on abortion.

"What happened to Ms. Farmer is not just gut wrenching, it is unlawful. Federal law requires hospitals to provide emergency care irrespective of state law, including emergency abortion care that a state might deem to be illegal," said Michelle Banker, director of Reproductive Rights and Health Litigation at NWLC. "As states like Missouri have rushed to ban (abortion), it is critical that the federal government take swift and decisive action to protect the health and lives of people experiencing pregnancy-related emergencies.”

On Oct. 28, Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade filed Sunshine Requests where she disclosed knowledge of an investigation into Freeman Hospital in Joplin and expressed concern over the timing of the investigation, and that the investigation was into Farmer herself.

On Oct. 31, 2022, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed that there was an investigation into Freeman Hospital in Joplin. The investigation was authorized by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Oct. 20.

The NWLC states that Farmer did not make the initial complaint. It also says that a DHSS employee called Farmer on Oct. 25, without clarifying the nature of the investigation, and urged Farmer to speak to her without legal counsel.

While CMS can refer EMTALA complaints to relevant state agencies, the NWLC is requesting an independent investigation given DHSS's role in enforcing Missouri abortion laws and "demonstrated record of hostility toward abortion."

NWLC says the investigation by DHSS has caused more harm than good: "Although DHSS has since publicly disclaimed that they are investigating Ms. Farmer, the failure of DHSS to specify the nature or purpose of their investigation on October 25, 2022, and the subsequent public speculation surrounding the investigation has only compounded Ms. Farmer’s trauma from the denial of emergency medical care."

According to CMS, EMTALA was passed in 1986 and requires "Medicare-participating hospitals that offer emergency services to provide a medical screening examination when a request is made for examination or treatment for an emergency medical condition (EMC), including active labor, regardless of an individual's ability to pay. Hospitals are then required to provide stabilizing treatment for patients with EMCs."

In addition to the independent investigations, the NWLC is requesting that CMS impose "all appropriate penalties" and that it clarifies "that EMTALA preempts Missouri Statute 188.017," ensure that KUMC and Freeman Hospital in Joplin comply with EMTALA, and that Farmer receives "equitable relief as is appropriate."

Neither KUMC nor Freeman Hospital in Joplin responded immediately to requests for comment.

