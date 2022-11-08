Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Brown; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Greene; Hardin; Logan; Miami; Montgomery; Shelby; Warren SNOW THIS MORNING Periods of snow and reduced visibilities can be expected this morning. Snow accumulations of an inch or less will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Since road temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, the main impact will be reduced visibilities. However, a few bursts of heavier snow may lead to some brief slushy conditions. The precipitation will taper off during the afternoon. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Darke, Hamilton, Mercer, Preble by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Darke; Hamilton; Mercer; Preble SNOW THIS MORNING Periods of snow and reduced visibilities can be expected this morning. Snow accumulations 1 to locally 2 inches will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. However, roads may also become slick at times, especially on bridges and overpasses. The precipitation will taper off during the afternoon. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Miami; Noble; Wabash; Wells; Whitley A PERIOD OF HEAVY SNOW THIS MORNING Snow will move through this morning and will be heavy at times, with snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour expected. This will result in areas of slippery travel. Total accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is expected. Motorists need to be alert for changing travel conditions. This area of snow has a history of reducing visibility to 1/2 mile and falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour. Numerous slide offs have been reported in the greater Indianapolis area.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bracken, Campbell, Grant, Kenton, Mason, Owen, Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bracken; Campbell; Grant; Kenton; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SNOW THIS MORNING Periods of snow and reduced visibilities can be expected this morning. Snow accumulations of an inch or less will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Since road temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, the main impact will be reduced visibilities. However, a few bursts of heavier snow may lead to some brief slushy conditions. The precipitation will taper off during the afternoon. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Carroll, Gallatin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Gallatin SNOW THIS MORNING Periods of snow and reduced visibilities can be expected this morning. Snow accumulations 1 to locally 2 inches will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. However, roads may also become slick at times, especially on bridges and overpasses. The precipitation will taper off during the afternoon. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
