Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams A PERIOD OF HEAVY SNOW THIS MORNING Snow will move through this morning and will be heavy at times, with snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour expected. This will result in areas of slippery travel. Total accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is expected. Motorists need to be alert for changing travel conditions. This area of snow has a history of reducing visibility to 1/2 mile and falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour. Numerous slide offs have been reported in the greater Indianapolis area.
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Darke, Hamilton, Mercer, Preble by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Darke; Hamilton; Mercer; Preble SNOW THIS MORNING Periods of snow and reduced visibilities can be expected this morning. Snow accumulations 1 to locally 2 inches will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. However, roads may also become slick at times, especially on bridges and overpasses. The precipitation will taper off during the afternoon. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Miami; Noble; Wabash; Wells; Whitley A PERIOD OF HEAVY SNOW THIS MORNING Snow will move through this morning and will be heavy at times, with snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour expected. This will result in areas of slippery travel. Total accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is expected. Motorists need to be alert for changing travel conditions. This area of snow has a history of reducing visibility to 1/2 mile and falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour. Numerous slide offs have been reported in the greater Indianapolis area.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bracken, Campbell, Grant, Kenton, Mason, Owen, Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bracken; Campbell; Grant; Kenton; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson SNOW THIS MORNING Periods of snow and reduced visibilities can be expected this morning. Snow accumulations of an inch or less will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Since road temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, the main impact will be reduced visibilities. However, a few bursts of heavier snow may lead to some brief slushy conditions. The precipitation will taper off during the afternoon. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Carroll, Gallatin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Gallatin SNOW THIS MORNING Periods of snow and reduced visibilities can be expected this morning. Snow accumulations 1 to locally 2 inches will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. However, roads may also become slick at times, especially on bridges and overpasses. The precipitation will taper off during the afternoon. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 846 AM EST, The gauge along the Little Muskingum River at Bloomfield continues to indicate minor flooding, with a reading of 18.36 feet. The river has crested and is falling. Between 16 to 20 feet, route 26 near the intersection of route 260 floods. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Washington County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
