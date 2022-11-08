Effective: 2022-11-12 10:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 846 AM EST, The gauge along the Little Muskingum River at Bloomfield continues to indicate minor flooding, with a reading of 18.36 feet. The river has crested and is falling. Between 16 to 20 feet, route 26 near the intersection of route 260 floods. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.1 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Washington County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO