Effective: 2022-11-12 10:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Brown; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Greene; Hardin; Logan; Miami; Montgomery; Shelby; Warren SNOW THIS MORNING Periods of snow and reduced visibilities can be expected this morning. Snow accumulations of an inch or less will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Since road temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, the main impact will be reduced visibilities. However, a few bursts of heavier snow may lead to some brief slushy conditions. The precipitation will taper off during the afternoon. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO