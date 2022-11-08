Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Kalamazoo; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected, possibly heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest amounts of snowfall will be west of Highway U.S. 131.
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches is possible. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near 6 inches possible over northeast Berrien into western Cass counties. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall amounts will be east of US 31 in southwest Michigan.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 14:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Missaukee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility within snow bands.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 05:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility within snow bands.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 11:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream and creek flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1151 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain moving into the area. This will cause small stream and creek flooding. Rapid small rivers and stream rises will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen since last night. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Houlton, Hodgdon, Sherman, Island Falls, Amity, Haynesville, Reed Plantation, Cary Plantation, Linneus, Oakfield, New Limerick, Weston, Cary, Reed, Orient, Bancroft, Glenwood, Forkstown, North Amity and Monarda. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Saltwater flooding will decrease over the next several days, but peak water levels during high tide still require an Advisory. * WHERE...Upper and Middle Florida Keys, including the Bayside communities of Key Largo. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 13:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest accumulations will occur across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Sat 8 am 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.2
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kidder, McHenry, Pierce, Ward, Wells by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 08:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kidder; McHenry; Pierce; Ward; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...McHenry, Pierce, Ward, Kidder, and Wells Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:33:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...From the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 06:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...A portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 99 between Kern County and Madera County, and Highway 198 from Visalia to Lemoore.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 08:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves County Plains HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed above freezing and will continue to warm this morning. Freezing temperatures are no longer expected this morning.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Hettinger, McKenzie, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 08:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST/8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING Conditions have improved, although patchy fog remains.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Carroll, Gallatin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Gallatin SNOW THIS MORNING Periods of snow and reduced visibilities can be expected this morning. Snow accumulations 1 to locally 2 inches will be possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. However, roads may also become slick at times, especially on bridges and overpasses. The precipitation will taper off during the afternoon. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning.
Comments / 0