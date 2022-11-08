ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

How common are tropical storms and hurricanes in November?

By Rachel Duensing
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfuW0_0j3XRPl900

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — November makes us think of fall, Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures, but tropical systems can and do still occur.

Since 1842 there have been more than 2,000 tropical storms or hurricanes reported in the Atlantic Basin, but roughly 150 of those have been in November.

RELATED: Click here for the latest on Tropical Storm Nicole

150 storms are still a lot, but if we do a little math, that means only five to seven percent of tropical storms or hurricanes have happened in November.

The earliest November storm that we have record of was a tropical storm in 1851, which was 171 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alzqA_0j3XRPl900

The most recent is of course Tropical Storm Nicole headed toward Florida right now.

RELATED: Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, could bring rain to NC Friday

Under half of these tropical systems became hurricanes. 36 managed to strengthen into category 1 hurricanes, 15 into category twos, four into category threes, five into category fours and we have record of one category five hurricane during the calendar month of November.

That hurricane occurred in 1932 and was at peak strength with winds more than 170 miles per hour the morning of November 6th, 1932. The hurricane would later made landfall in Cuba on November 9 of that year, as a Category four with sustained winds somewhere between 140 and 150 miles per hour.

So while tropical systems in November aren’t all that uncommon, they make up only a small part of total storms.

We say this all the time, but it doesn’t matter when a storm occurs, you should always be prepared.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

World’s largest racquet sports facility comes to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The developers are calling it “the Disney World for Racquet Sports.” The Swing Racquet & Paddle complex will be the world’s largest racquet facility, and it’s going to make Raleigh home.  “This was actually supposed to be a future site of a truck depot for the City of Raleigh,” said Rob […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DUNN, NC
cbs17

Bus collision causes pile-up on New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening. A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina

Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy