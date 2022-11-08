ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

BANDIDO-AEW, SARAYA ON WHY SHE CALLED SASHA BANKS UPON BEING CLEARED, MOVIE ROLE FOR THE BUNNY & MORE

For those who who have asked about Bandido and AEW, we reported several weeks ago in the Elite section that he's signed with AEW. The Bunny recently filmed a role for an upcoming Lifetime movie Bad Tenant in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Times featured a piece on the movie shooting locally in the area, including a focus on Bunny at this link.
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

TONY KHAN CONFIRMS LATEST AEW SIGNING

AEW President Tony Khan announced the following, confirming our report in the Elite section from several weeks ago:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

YOUNG ROCK AUDIENCE'S BIG DROP, WHERE'S RANDY ORTON, MARIA MANIC AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Whatever happened to Maria Manic from Ring of Honor? She just disappeared!. I haven't heard of Manic performing since she last appeared in ROH in a Battle Royal. No idea if there was an injury issue or she moved on from pro wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: NEW JAPAN STRONG EPISODE 86 WITH WHITE VS. SABIN

FREE FULL EPISODE! Jay White vs Chris Sabin! | STRONG ep 86. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP

The updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series PPV in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & two competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & an additional competitor to be named. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER

NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will stream tonight live on FITE.TV from the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA Tag Team Champions...
CHALMETTE, LA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT

Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah. Match Number One: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley versus Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Legend and Nile start things off and Legend with a knee and forearm followed by an elbow drop to the back. Legend sends Nile into the corner and Nile with boots to Legend. Nile with a jumping forearm. Legend goes for a slam but Nile escapes and Nile with a thrust kick. Jackson tags in and Nile with a waist lock but Jackson and Nile with standing switches. Nile with a suplex and Paxley with a flip senton for a near fall. Jackson with a waist lock and she hits a leaping Edge-O-Matic for a near fall. Jackson sends Paxley in the ropes and punches her. Legend tags in and gets a near fall. Paxley with a forearm and drop kick.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BIG INTERNATIONAL TAG MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR AEW RAMPAGE

AEW President Tony Khan announced the following for next week's live AEW Rampage in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Wrestling Insider

RENEE DISCUSSES MOVE TO AEW, SARAYA BREAKS DOWN HER RETURN TO THE RING & MORE

Renée Paquette is on this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast. Renée discusses what it was like making her AEW debut in Toronto, what led her to sign with the company and the challenges of being a mom and being on the road. She also talks about what are her reactions to Jon Moxley's matches, the return of Saraya, how she got into the wrestling business, her love of improv comedy, her cookbook, and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider

GRACE VS. GISELE, MICKIE VS. CHELSEA AND MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT

Welcome to PWInsider.com's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV report. Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry. Joe cut a promo saying the world wide web is a scary place so the Digital Media Champion should be an inspiring figure and after he wins, everyone will believe in Joe Hendry. Boy, if he appears when everyone on the Internet says his name like Candyman, he's going to be really busy.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NICK ALDIS OPEN CHALLENGE ADDED TO NOVA FAREWELL SHOW NEXT MONTH

NICK ALDIS issued an open challenge for Contest of Champions on 12/3 in Toms River and it was just answered…. Stand Alone Wrestling Heavyweight Champion SHAWN DONAVAN will take on former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion NICK ALDIS!!!. Stand Alone Wrestling presents Contest of Champions on Saturday 12/3 in Toms...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE REPORT

It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded after Dynamite and coming from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA and co-host Anthony Pires is there in attendance! Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus come to the ring. Cage says that they are...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka. *Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT'S NEXT FOR 'YOUNG ROCK'

Scheduled for NBC's Young Rock next Friday 11/18 - "Hawaii, 1985: Ata finds herself at odds with her rival at Lia's wrestling promotion; Rocky receives news that turns the family's world upside down; Dewey gets a job so he can buy a Nintendo; in 2033, Dwayne weighs an important diplomatic mission."
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy