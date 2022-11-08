Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
BANDIDO-AEW, SARAYA ON WHY SHE CALLED SASHA BANKS UPON BEING CLEARED, MOVIE ROLE FOR THE BUNNY & MORE
For those who who have asked about Bandido and AEW, we reported several weeks ago in the Elite section that he's signed with AEW. The Bunny recently filmed a role for an upcoming Lifetime movie Bad Tenant in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Times featured a piece on the movie shooting locally in the area, including a focus on Bunny at this link.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN CONFIRMS LATEST AEW SIGNING
AEW President Tony Khan announced the following, confirming our report in the Elite section from several weeks ago:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK AUDIENCE'S BIG DROP, WHERE'S RANDY ORTON, MARIA MANIC AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Whatever happened to Maria Manic from Ring of Honor? She just disappeared!. I haven't heard of Manic performing since she last appeared in ROH in a Battle Royal. No idea if there was an injury issue or she moved on from pro wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: NEW JAPAN STRONG EPISODE 86 WITH WHITE VS. SABIN
FREE FULL EPISODE! Jay White vs Chris Sabin! | STRONG ep 86. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series PPV in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & two competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & an additional competitor to be named. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S NEXT FOR NICK ALDIS, HIS NWA SUSPENSION, WHERE HE SHOULD WANT TO GO NEXT, ALDIS IN WWE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. I don't understand why Nick Aldis was suspended by the NWA. I didn't see his video but isn't he within his rights to give his notice?. He would certainly be within his rights to give his notice. When his contract...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will stream tonight live on FITE.TV from the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA Tag Team Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah. Match Number One: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley versus Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Legend and Nile start things off and Legend with a knee and forearm followed by an elbow drop to the back. Legend sends Nile into the corner and Nile with boots to Legend. Nile with a jumping forearm. Legend goes for a slam but Nile escapes and Nile with a thrust kick. Jackson tags in and Nile with a waist lock but Jackson and Nile with standing switches. Nile with a suplex and Paxley with a flip senton for a near fall. Jackson with a waist lock and she hits a leaping Edge-O-Matic for a near fall. Jackson sends Paxley in the ropes and punches her. Legend tags in and gets a near fall. Paxley with a forearm and drop kick.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG INTERNATIONAL TAG MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR AEW RAMPAGE
AEW President Tony Khan announced the following for next week's live AEW Rampage in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS LINEUP, UPDATED RAW & SMACKDOWN LINEUPS FOR NEXT WEEK
December's WWE Tribute to the Troops special on FOX will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight. The updated lineup for Monday Night Raw this Monday from from Louisville, Kentucky's KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENEE DISCUSSES MOVE TO AEW, SARAYA BREAKS DOWN HER RETURN TO THE RING & MORE
Renée Paquette is on this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast. Renée discusses what it was like making her AEW debut in Toronto, what led her to sign with the company and the challenges of being a mom and being on the road. She also talks about what are her reactions to Jon Moxley's matches, the return of Saraya, how she got into the wrestling business, her love of improv comedy, her cookbook, and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
USOS MAKE HISTORY, WWE STAR OFFICIALLY RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT AND MORE
With their victory last night over The New Day, as of this Monday, The Usos will become the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of any kind in company history. Sarah Logan officially returned to the Smackdown brand last night alongside the Viking Raiders. The Street Profits are being locally...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GRACE VS. GISELE, MICKIE VS. CHELSEA AND MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to PWInsider.com's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV report. Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry. Joe cut a promo saying the world wide web is a scary place so the Digital Media Champion should be an inspiring figure and after he wins, everyone will believe in Joe Hendry. Boy, if he appears when everyone on the Internet says his name like Candyman, he's going to be really busy.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR THIS WEDNESDAY IN BRIDGEPORT, THE BUNNY, BOBBLEHEAD ORANGE CASSIDY & MORE
The updated lineup for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT:. *The Full Gear PPV go-home show. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. AR Fox & Top Flight. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. Ethan Page. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. The Bunny. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/10 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: FLAIR VS. VADER HEADLINES WCW CLASH OF CHAMPIONS, NASH SIGNS TNA DEAL THAT SEES HIM NEVER APPEAR AGAIN FOR COMPANY AND MUCH MORE
On this day in history in .... 1967 - Pat O'Conner & Wilbur Snyder defeats Harley Race & Chris Markoff for the AWA World Tag Team Title in Chicago, Illinois. Markoff was a substitute for Larry Hennig, who had his leg "broken" by Verne Gagne. 1972 - Lorenzo Parente &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: MEN'S TAG TITLE MATCH, RONDA HAS AN OPPONENT FOR BOSTON, DO THE BLOODLINE TOO?, THE WORLD CUP STARTS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We begin with highlights from the main event at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are shown in the back, watching the match. Match Number One: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NICK ALDIS OPEN CHALLENGE ADDED TO NOVA FAREWELL SHOW NEXT MONTH
NICK ALDIS issued an open challenge for Contest of Champions on 12/3 in Toms River and it was just answered…. Stand Alone Wrestling Heavyweight Champion SHAWN DONAVAN will take on former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion NICK ALDIS!!!. Stand Alone Wrestling presents Contest of Champions on Saturday 12/3 in Toms...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded after Dynamite and coming from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA and co-host Anthony Pires is there in attendance! Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus come to the ring. Cage says that they are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka. *Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S NEXT FOR 'YOUNG ROCK'
Scheduled for NBC's Young Rock next Friday 11/18 - "Hawaii, 1985: Ata finds herself at odds with her rival at Lia's wrestling promotion; Rocky receives news that turns the family's world upside down; Dewey gets a job so he can buy a Nintendo; in 2033, Dwayne weighs an important diplomatic mission."
Comments / 0