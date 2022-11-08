ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Key Oregon races could remain undecided for days this midterm election. Here's why

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
Voters eagerly awaiting results for competitive races in Oregon for governor, the statehouse and Congress may not know the winners for several days.

A new state law allowing ballots to be postmarked by Election Day and received up to seven days after the election could slow the results for some races.

Counties are expected to release results in regular intervals over the next several days. In new state rules, counties have to publicly publish information to their website and relay to the Secretary of State’s office how frequently they plan to report results. Each county can also decide different timelines for reporting.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan told The Oregonian that counties are allowed to make their own reporting schedules as long as they comply with statutory rules.

“Media outlets often project results on election night, but the official results will not be certified by the county until December 5,” Fagan said in a statement. “Elections officials prioritize accuracy and transparency when processing ballots, not speed.”

The Secretary of State's office also won’t certify official election results until Dec. 15, after receiving post-election audits from all 36 Oregon counties, according to OPB.

Oregon’s new postmark deadline is a change from in the past where elections offices had to receive the ballot by Election Day.

The new rule is probably not going to make much difference in races that are not close. However, some smaller county races are often decided by just a few votes, meaning it could take longer to know the final result.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews

