Live updates: Sheriff Mike Ezell wins US House race in South Mississippi, new judges elected

Midterm Election Day is here , and the Sun Herald will keep South Mississippi updated on election results from local and statewide races of interest.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and these interactive maps with vote totals will update in real time. Here’s everything you need to know.

Congress race: Mike Ezell vs. Johnny Dupree

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell won the Congressional race over Democrat Johnny Dupree and Independent Alden Johnson.

Ezell had about 74 percent of the vote with just a few boxes out.

Ezell ousted longtime Congressman Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary. He voted in Pascagoula Tuesday afternoon with his wife.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the Republican candidate for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, and his wife Suzette check in to vote at First Presbyterian Church in Pascagoula on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Other Congress races in Mississippi

Here are the latest results from the other Congressional races across the state.

Local races: judges, school board members

In judicial races, Ocean Springs Municipal Court Judge Calvin Taylor bested two opponents to win the only contested race for Circuit Court judge for Jackson, George and Greene counties.

And in the only contested race for Circuit Court judge for Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties, incumbent Lisa P. Dodson fought off a challenge from Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen J. Maggio. Dodson was re-elected with 28,861 votes, compared to 18,126 for Maggio. Read our complete story on these races here.

In school board races, the race for District 2 school board member in Hancock County was too close to call Tuesday, though voters in Harrison County voted in one new school board member with a second headed into a runoff election, unofficial returns showed.