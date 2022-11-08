Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
R-TRUTH THANKS FANS AFTER SURGERY
Pro Wrestling Insider

R-TRUTH THANKS FANS AFTER SURGERY
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING STARS GET MARRIED
Impact Wrestling stars Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo were married yesterday. We send our loudest congratulations to the happy couple!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IS ROH CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO COMPETING ON 'THE MASKED SINGER'? YOU DECIDE
A number of readers sent the following video of last night's edition of FOX's The Masked Singer, which they have theorized is Ring of Honor Champion Chrisn Jericho. You can listen for yourself below:. Whether FOX could utilize a non-WWE performer on one of their series should be brought into...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LACEY EVANS RETURNING TO WWE TV FRIDAY, NEW MATCH SET FOR SMACKDOWN
Lacey Evans, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming of late, will officially return on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Indianapolis. Evans will be part of a Six Pack Challenge with the winner earning a shot at WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, also featuring Xia Ki vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shotzi.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ETHAN PAGE HACKED, DUDLEYS REUNITE AND MORE
FOX Sports' Rob Stone, who was a former WWE 24/7 champion, tweeted:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS 2022 SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
WWE taped the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special, branded as the 20th anniversary of the event tonight in Indianapolis, featuring:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman pinned LA Knight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK AUDIENCE'S BIG DROP, WHERE'S RANDY ORTON, MARIA MANIC AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Whatever happened to Maria Manic from Ring of Honor? She just disappeared!. I haven't heard of Manic performing since she last appeared in ROH in a Battle Royal. No idea if there was an injury issue or she moved on from pro wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN CONFIRMS LATEST AEW SIGNING
AEW President Tony Khan announced the following, confirming our report in the Elite section from several weeks ago:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Chamion Roman Reigns to appear. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day. *The Smackdown World Cup Tournament begins. *Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. *Six Pack...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones & Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima & Lucien Price.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP IS NOW DEFUNCT
WWE is listing the 24/7 Championship as defunct on their official website. Nikki Cross would be the final champion, having defeated Dana Brook for the best on Raw before discarding the title belt. The title was instituted by WWE back in 2019.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CARLITO CHALLENGING FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon. *Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste. *Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution. *Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS IS...
Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Rush vs. Bandido. *Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Dante Martin vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy has a challenge for Luchasaurus. *Nyla Rose vs. Kayla Sparx. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson with The Factory.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka. *Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TABLES MATCH, TITLE MATCHES & MORE ADDED: UPDATED IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV LINEUP
Impact Wrestling will present their next PPV, Over Drive 2022 next Friday 11/18, live from Louisville, Kentucky on Impact+ and FITE.TV, featuring:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: TONIGHT'S TREMENOUS MJF PROMO ON AEW DYNAMITE
Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a tremendous pre-taped promo from MJF. You can see it below:
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MADISON STREET FIGHT, BLOODLINE VS. BRAUN & NEW DAY AND MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE has a live event in Peoria, Illinois tonight at the Peoria Civic Center. This will be the company's first event in that market in over two years. Advertised are The Usos & Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn vs. The New Day & Braun Strowman, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins,Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Is the House of Black Reborn? | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Bandido is Back & Looks to Advance in the Championship Eliminator Tournament | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy Takes Aim at Big Shotty Lee Johnson | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Nyla Rose Continues to do her Best TBS Champion...
Comments / 0