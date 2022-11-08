Read full article on original website
Chamber Coffee at VFW on Nov. 10
Steak dinner (limited space) and talk to Manager Matt Crystal. Thank you to our Chamber Champion members shown below!
Starlite FCE October 2022 Minutes
The October meeting of the Starlite FCE was held at the Yeager building on the Bourbon County Fairgrounds. President Glenda Miller called the meeting to order. Joyce Allen led the club in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the club collect. Thirteen members were in attendance and reported that they had volunteered 186 hours and had recycled 1230 pounds.
Letter to the Editor: Jordan Holdridge Family
Mrs. Autumn Durosette is a first grade teacher at Winfield Scott Elementary School. She is the literal definition of God sent. She is the perfect example when you hear of someone speak of how one single teacher can impact a child’s life and she did just that!. Our son...
FS Pioneer Kiwanis Drive Through Chili Feed Tomorrow
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Scott Pioneers will hold their 34th annual Chili Feed on Thursday, November 10 at the United Methodist Church at 301 South National in Fort Scott. “The annual fundraiser will be drive-through only.” according to Kiwanis Pioneer President Millie Karleskint. A meal of the...
Mojo Burger aka Babe’s aka Taco Tico is coming down
JOPLIN, Mo. — Recently plans have been made to raze the former Mojo Burger location at 702 S Maiden Lane. Big John’s Roll Off and Dumpster have been contracted by the private owners to remove the building. They have been working on the site for a while as they prepare to bring it down. 702 S MAIDEN LANE, JOPLIN MO...
Veteran Owned Veterinary Center: Russ Baxley
Dr. Russ Baxley purchased the Gorman Animal Hospital in March 2022. Renamed the Southeast Kansas Veterinary Center, it is located at 1251 240th St., Fort Scott. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed. The phone number is (620)...
Nov. 15th Agenda for Fort Scott City Commission
IV. Appointment of City Commissioner: Consideration of Robert Uhler, Bill Michaud, Cindy Bartelsmeyer, and Edwin Woellhof. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of November 1, 2022, and minutes of the special meeting of November 7, 2022. B. Request to Pay – J. Richardson Construction – $54,210.27 – 17...
Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic to Open January 2023
Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic is set to open on January 16, 2023. The building at 13th Street and National Avenue is owned Dr. Amanda Brown-Goltra, 33. “Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic will be a mixed animal practice with a focus on medicine and wellness,” Brown-Goltra said. “We will be able to see small animals in the clinic and large animals on the (clients) farm.”
River Room Still Open For Business
Last week, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, is getting a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. “There were some reservations in place...
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
New buildings under construction in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — While some buildings on Main Street in Joplin are under renovation, a new one is under construction. After a couple of years of delays brought on by the pandemic, the first of two buildings in the 900 block of Main is under construction. While the original...
Jasper County’s most expensive areas to live
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jasper County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close
NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.
FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
Unofficial Results of Bourbon County General Election 2022
Republicans win in Bourbon County, with almost 40 percent voter turnout.
Humboldt woman arrested on suspicion of meth possession, distribution
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Humboldt Police Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Humboldt woman on suspicion of drug crimes on Thursday. A news release from the KBI says around 9 a.m. on July 14, law enforcement executed a search...
