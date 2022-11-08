Read full article on original website
CARLITO CHALLENGING FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater w/ Prince Nana & The Embassy vs. Carlito Colon. *Danny Limelight vs. Shane Haste. *Ju Dizz vs. Honest w/ The Institution. *Alex Gracia & Savanna Stone vs. Zeda...
POTENTIAL SPOILER: BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN IS...
Bobby Roode is backstage at tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Indianapolis. That is the first TV taping the former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling Champion has been in attendance for in a long time. He last wrestled this past June at a WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas. Roode...
NEW JAPAN ON AXS REPORT
Elimination Match: Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) & Bullet Club (Jay White, El Phantasmo & Juice Robinson) vs. Kazuchika Okada, Homicide, Eddie Kingston, Amazing Red, Jon Moxley & Yoh w/Shota Umino. The match begins with White and Okada meeting in the middle of the ring, Okada...
WHAT'S NEXT FOR NICK ALDIS, HIS NWA SUSPENSION, WHERE HE SHOULD WANT TO GO NEXT, ALDIS IN WWE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. I don't understand why Nick Aldis was suspended by the NWA. I didn't see his video but isn't he within his rights to give his notice?. He would certainly be within his rights to give his notice. When his contract...
LACEY EVANS RETURNING TO WWE TV FRIDAY, NEW MATCH SET FOR SMACKDOWN
Lacey Evans, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming of late, will officially return on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Indianapolis. Evans will be part of a Six Pack Challenge with the winner earning a shot at WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, also featuring Xia Ki vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shotzi.
ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S MLW FUSION IS...
Scheduled for next Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kayne vs. Davey Richards. *Karrion Kross vs. Matt Cross. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
USOS MAKE HISTORY, WWE STAR OFFICIALLY RETURNS ON SMACKDOWN, WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT AND MORE
With their victory last night over The New Day, as of this Monday, The Usos will become the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of any kind in company history. Sarah Logan officially returned to the Smackdown brand last night alongside the Viking Raiders. The Street Profits are being locally...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones & Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. If you...
WWE TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS LINEUP, UPDATED RAW & SMACKDOWN LINEUPS FOR NEXT WEEK
December's WWE Tribute to the Troops special on FOX will feature:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet vs. Imperium. *Ronda Rousey & Shanya Baszler vs. Tamina & Emma. *Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight. The updated lineup for Monday Night Raw this Monday from from Louisville, Kentucky's KFC Yum! Center:. *WWE...
WILL TRIPLE H ALLOW TALENTS TO RETAIN THEIR RING NAMES POST-WWE?, MUSTAFA ALI, SASHA AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Do you think WWE will become less stringent with the ownership of names, gimmicks, etc. for talents and allow them to take them elsewhere when their WWE run is done?. Absolutely not. They are going to protect themselves as hard...
IMPACT WRESTLING STARS GET MARRIED
Impact Wrestling stars Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo were married yesterday. We send our loudest congratulations to the happy couple!. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Wendy Choo is in the Goldman Box and she is sipping her drink and she stretches, but says nothing. Wendy waves to Tamina and then she avoids Tamina and yawns. Wendy with a narcolepsy waist lock and Tamina sends her to the mat and Wendy lays down. Tamina misses a boot. Wendy goes for a drop toe hold but Tamina does not go down. Tamina with a punch and a biel. Wendy takes her pillow and takes a nap. Tamina pulls Wendy into the center of the ring and Wendy tells Tamina to be quiet. Tamina misses an elbow drop. Wendy tosses her pillow at Tamina and then punches and kicks her. Wendy with a Yakuza kick but Tamina with a power slam for a near fall. Tamina goes up top and Wendy rolls away. Tamina goes to a different turnbuckle and Wendy rolls away. Wendy with an inside cradle for a near fall. Tamina with a boot to Wendy and a slam. Tamina with a reverse chin lock. Wendy with elbows and Tamina pulls Wendy to the mat. Tamina with a rear chin lock. Wendy with elbows to escape but Tamina with a waist lock. Wendy escapes and punches Tamina and kicks her. Wendy with clotheslines and Tamina drops to a knee. Wendy with a kick.
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series PPV in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & two competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & an additional competitor to be named. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion...
IS ROH CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO COMPETING ON 'THE MASKED SINGER'? YOU DECIDE
A number of readers sent the following video of last night's edition of FOX's The Masked Singer, which they have theorized is Ring of Honor Champion Chrisn Jericho. You can listen for yourself below:. Whether FOX could utilize a non-WWE performer on one of their series should be brought into...
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Rush vs. Bandido. *Full Gear Eliminator Tournament Match: Dante Martin vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy has a challenge for Luchasaurus. *Nyla Rose vs. Kayla Sparx. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Johnson with The Factory. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
BOBBY ROODE UPDATE, SAPOLSKY, SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES AVA RAINE AND MORE
Bobby Roode was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. In asking around this morning, we are told the hope is he'll be back soon from his injury issues. We are told that he's been talked about for the Smackdown brand when he returns. Gabe Sapolsky was spotted at the WWE Performance...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Chamion Roman Reigns to appear. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day. *The Smackdown World Cup Tournament begins. *Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. *Six Pack...
MLW FUSION TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to appear.
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Is the House of Black Reborn? | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Bandido is Back & Looks to Advance in the Championship Eliminator Tournament | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy Takes Aim at Big Shotty Lee Johnson | AEW Rampage, 11/11/22. Nyla Rose Continues to do her Best TBS Champion...
IMPACT WRESTLING KNOCKOUT EXITS COMPANY AND MORE NEWS
Last night was Chelsea Green's Impact Wrestling exit. We had reported in the PWInsider Elite section several weeks ago that this was coming and she had filmed her farewell vignette, which saw her telling Deonna Purrazzo she was "going home" after losing to Mickie James. Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace,...
