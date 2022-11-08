Alec Burks nears season debut with Pistons after injury

Detroit: Alec Burks (left navicular fracture) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Boston and Marvin Bagley (right knee sprain) has been upgraded to doubtful.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Alec Burks is “questionable” tomorrow and Bagley is “doubtful”. First time all season these two haven’t been listed as “OUT”.

Should expect a return sooner rather than later. – 6:48 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Reinforcements could be on the way for the #Pistons.

Alec Burks, who has yet to play a game this season due to a left foot injury, is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Celtics.

Marvin Bagley III (right knee) has been upgraded to doubtful. – 5:44 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Alec Burks has been upgraded to “questionable” for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. He’s yet to make his season debut while rehabbing a navicular fracture.

Marvin Bagley III, who suffered an MCL sprain Oct. 11, has been upgraded to “doubtful” – 5:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jalen Duren is probable tomorrow. Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks still out – 6:20 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey says Marvin Bagley, Alec Burks and Jalen Duren practiced today, an encouraging sign for the #Pistons. – 1:33 PM

Mike Curtis: #Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (left ankle) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the #Thunder. Marvin Bagley (right knee) and Alec Burks (left foot) are still out. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / November 6, 2022

Omari Sanfoka II: Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks all practiced today, Dwane Casey said. Not everyone practiced fully, but it was the first time everyone on the roster was available this season. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / November 6, 2022

Mike Curtis: #Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (left ankle) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the #Cavs. Marvin Bagley III (right knee) and Alec Burks (left foot) are out. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / November 3, 2022