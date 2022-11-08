ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Burks nears season debut with Pistons after injury

 4 days ago
Detroit: Alec Burks (left navicular fracture) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Boston and Marvin Bagley (right knee sprain) has been upgraded to doubtful.

Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Alec Burks is “questionable” tomorrow and Bagley is “doubtful”. First time all season these two haven’t been listed as “OUT”.

Should expect a return sooner rather than later. – 6:48 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Reinforcements could be on the way for the #Pistons.

Alec Burks, who has yet to play a game this season due to a left foot injury, is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Celtics.

Marvin Bagley III (right knee) has been upgraded to doubtful. – 5:44 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Alec Burks has been upgraded to “questionable” for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics. He’s yet to make his season debut while rehabbing a navicular fracture.

Marvin Bagley III, who suffered an MCL sprain Oct. 11, has been upgraded to “doubtful” – 5:41 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Jalen Duren is probable tomorrow. Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks still out – 6:20 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey says Marvin Bagley, Alec Burks and Jalen Duren practiced today, an encouraging sign for the #Pistons. – 1:33 PM

Mike Curtis: #Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (left ankle) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the #Thunder. Marvin Bagley (right knee) and Alec Burks (left foot) are still out. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / November 6, 2022

Omari Sanfoka II: Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks all practiced today, Dwane Casey said. Not everyone practiced fully, but it was the first time everyone on the roster was available this season. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / November 6, 2022

Mike Curtis: #Pistons rookie Jalen Duren (left ankle) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the #Cavs. Marvin Bagley III (right knee) and Alec Burks (left foot) are out. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / November 3, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

