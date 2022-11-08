Read full article on original website
Lay's Dropped Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters Ahead Of The Holidays
The holiday season is a time when many of us love to enjoy a few sweets, baked goods, and treats — homemade Christmas cookies or a mug of uber-rich eggnog, anyone? It's also a time when a lot of food brands start coming out with new seasonal snacks. Aldi recently teased the return of Blue Bell's wildly popular Christmas cookie ice cream, while nut brand Blue Diamond just dropped holiday-themed flavors of its almonds, including Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Cocoa. It's clear there's no shortage of special snacks that you can treat yourself to this celebratory season.
Chain Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners Ranked From Worst To Best
Anyone who has ever cooked a full Thanksgiving meal knows it's a massive undertaking to accomplish successfully. The turkey in and of itself is often a multi-day job in order to end up with juicy and flavorful meat, whether you roast or deep fry the bird. Then, there's all of the tasty sides that always make the best leftovers and festive desserts that take hours to prepare. It's fun if you like cooking, but it's often more of a stressor for those who prefer to eat rather than prepare a massive meal. Plus, we haven't even mentioned all of the cleanup after everyone clears their plates.
Hardees Just Dropped Some Huge Holiday Meal Deals Under $4
Just in time for the holiday season, Hardees has unveiled a brand new menu. For some of the selections, the brand is reviving its partnership with A1 Sauce, per a press release. The duo's steakhouse burger collab first made mouths water in 2011; the ingredients for the first burger were a black angus beef patty, A1 Steak Sauce, Swiss and crumbled blue cheese, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise (according to Nation's Restaurant News). The burger was so good, the David & Goliath advertising agency said it "tasted like they were made by the god of hamburgers."
Katie Lee Biegel Names The Biggest Mistake People Make With Stuffing- Exclusive
We can smell the mac and cheese already. Whether you're a Turkey trot family or a Thanksgiving day parade watcher, the holiday is like no other. Green beans, casseroles, and cranberry sauce are a treasured tradition — although the canned cranberry sauce is always seemingly left untouched. Besides the most obvious dinner centerpiece, turkey, there is one Thanksgiving staple that takes your plate to entirely new heights (and is probably only made in your household once a year).
DJ Khaled's New Taco Bell Crunchwrap Is Covered In Cheetos Dust
When Taco Bell invented the Crunchwrap Supreme in 2005, it was meant to be a limited-time item, according to the fast-food chain. As it turned out, folks loved the product more than anticipated, and in January 2006, it became a permanent fixture to the menu. According to QSR, it was promoted as the perfect item to take on the go due to its hexagon shape and enclosed sides, preventing its ingredients from falling out while walking and driving.
TikTok Is Raging At Popeyes' Thanksgiving Turkey Price
Whether you are a novice in the kitchen or a highly skilled home chef, preparing a Thanksgiving feast is an intimidating feat. Between the dozens of dishes to prepare and the many eager mouths to feed, turkey day is enough to give any Thanksgiving host heart palpitations. You are not alone if you have yet to have a wildly successful Thanksgiving dinner. According to the New York Post, "The average American says half a dozen things don't go exactly as planned." If you only manage to mess five things up this year, pride yourself in knowing that you are doing better than most!
The Raising Cane's Location That Can't Legally Sell Chicken Fingers
Imagine walking into an ordinary-looking McDonald's and asking for a cheeseburger and fries. The cashier tells you they can give you the fries, no problem, but they can't sell you cheeseburgers because it's against the law. What? How can McDonald's not be allowed to sell burgers? That's pretty much one of the only foods it's known for. How can a place whose menu is mostly burgers not be able to sell them? With this in mind, you can begin to understand the confusion people have if you tell them a certain Raising Cane's isn't legally allowed to sell chicken fingers.
We Tried Kellogg's New Avatar-Inspired Pandora Flakes. The Frosting Is Classic, But The Blue Is New
Well, folks, the long wait is over. No, we're not talking about the sequel to the record-breaking epic 2009 film "Avatar," written, produced, and directed by James Cameron, though indeed that movie's sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will finally hit theaters on December 16, 2022. What we're talking about here is the wait for a promotional tie-in foodstuff that's actually good enough to be enjoyed based on its own merits regardless of the marketing dog and pony show of it all. Because, as we'll try to convince you, the newest cereal from Kellogg's, Pandora Flakes, is an excellent addition to the brand's lineup. But it's one that will be out of this world before long, so if you want to grab a box, don't wait (even though it took nearly a decade and a half for that "Avatar" sequel).
Wendy's New Peppermint Frosty Is Finally On The Menu
You may have heard the rumors or read about it on social media, thanks to a Reddit post from September 2022 that claimed Wendy's would be introducing a new flavor Frosty in November: peppermint! Well, it's November, and you'll be happy to know the rumors were true. According to CNN Business, Wendy's will begin selling peppermint-flavored Frosty on November 15 for a limited time.
Costco Shoppers Find Its Drunken Noodles 'Bland'
If you're a regular at your local Thai food restaurant — or enjoy takeout on the odd Friday night — you've likely seen drunken noodles on the menu at some point. But as Gimme Some Oven points out, there's nothing "drunken" about them in terms of alcohol content. Impact Magazine writes that according to one theory, the spice level was considered high enough to make a person feel "dizzy" or "drunk." Also known as pad kee mao, it involves rice noodles tossed with vegetables and the protein of your choosing (like chicken or beef). The secret to the "drunken" sauce is Thai holy basil, which adds both heat and anise flavor to the noodles, the blogger at Tastes Better From Scratch explains.
Classic Eclairs Recipe
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
TikTok Is In Awe Of David Dobriks's New Pizza Shop Dance Party Feature
Vlogger and TikToker David Dobrik didn't make a name for himself as a food celebrity, though he did test a trick for stacking McFlurries on other McDonald's cups in a TikTok that went viral. There was also the time when he and his Vlog Squad got a giant pizza that could fit on top of a Smart car but not inside it (via YouTube). But his love of pizza might be even bigger.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Pumped To Try Its New Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
Who said you could only have ice cream in the summer? While you might not see most people enjoying a popsicle poolside this time of year, there are many ways that you can incorporate this icy treat into your fall and winter desserts. Whether you enjoy a scoop of vanilla paired with pumpkin pie or an elaborate peppermint sundae by the fire, this beloved dessert tastes just as sweet in the cooler months. Fear not, ice cream lovers! This sweet treat does not have to be seasonal.
The Best 2-Slice Toasters Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Toasters are essential appliances. Without them, we'd be at a loss for what to apply avocado, butter, jam, cream cheese, bananas, or other toast-worthy ingredients onto. But with a toaster, you can turn bread into a meal. In addition to being quick and convenient, toasters are also user-friendly. As long as you remember not to stick metal utensils inside them — this poses an electrocution risk — there isn't much that you can do wrong with a toaster.
Costco's Giant Pecan Pie Is Back For The Season
Just about two weeks before Thanksgiving, Costco is aiming to be your number one choice for the big family feast. No matter how juicy the turkey is and how many delicious sides are served, the meal wouldn't be complete without some sort of pie to accent it. So, why is pie the official dessert of the holiday rather than cookies or cakes? According to Martha Stewart, Thanksgiving was evolving into a food-centric celebration around the same time the British were immigrating to America. Because pie is a British staple, it didn't take long to integrate it into American culture.
Blaze Pizza Is Celebrating 10 Years With Over 16,000 Pizza Freebies
When it comes to birthdays, we've come to naturally expect cake. It'd be a little out of the ordinary to have a birthday pie, for example — especially if it's a pizza pie. But then again, what better birthday bash is there than a pizza party? That's apparently what Blaze Pizza thought, too. The build-your-own pizza company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month, and it's doing so by giving out free pizzas across the country all November long.
The McDonald's Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches Are Back, But There's A Catch
Hotcakes and sausage. A hash brown patty and a cup of coffee. The Egg McMuffin. Even if you didn't cheat by reading the title, you probably figured out we're talking about McDonald's, or more accurately, McDonald's breakfast. Since it debuted in the 1970s (via CNN), the company has gained a strong foothold in the fast food breakfast market. McDonald's has tested out all sorts of new breakfast items to better cater to its morning crowd. Some have been successful such as the McGriddle introduced in 2003 while others have been discontinued, like McDonald's bagel sandwich – or rather, it used to be discontinued.
Hit Show 'Yellowstone' Has A Beer And Ranch Vacation Giveaway
As a way to pump viewers up for the Season 5 debut of "Yellowstone" on November 13, the Paramount TV show is teaming up with Coors Banquet to gift a once-in-a-lifetime experience (via press release). Coors Brewing Company has hosted quite a few sweepstakes this year, each appealing to a different set of fans. Last month was football's turn, as the brand paired with Tide Cleaners to award more than $16,000 in prizes along with free laundry (per Infinite Sweeps). Another contest was for Coors Light fans, with the company celebrating National American Beer Day with up to $50,000 in prizes.
Inside The Big Brunch: Dan Levy's New Competitive Cooking Series
Dan Levy's track record speaks of success, and his ability in screenplay and production leaves no doubt of his savoir-faire — the manifestation of which has crossed the borders of his native Canada and captured the rapt attention of viewers stateside. Well known for "Schitt's Creek" — which he...
Easy Preserved Lemons Recipe
If you've never heard of preserved lemons, then you may be wondering why you should bother transforming the citrus fruit from its natural state. This tangy ingredient is a noteworthy feature of many North African and Middle Eastern dishes, as The Washington Post reports, and with good reason. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka from The Flexible Fridge shares an easy recipe for preserved lemons, and raves that "they add a bright, acidic flavour that can liven up a dish." She adds, "to think you can easily make them at home with just a few ingredients is great."
