ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
itrwrestling.com
Paul Heyman Claims Brock Lesnar Didn’t Take Former WWE Champion Seriously
Brock Lesnar has wrestled and defeated some of the biggest names that the industry has ever seen. Since The Beast made his debut in 2002 he has gotten the better of the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns and more. However, prior to January 2022, one...
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
tjrwrestling.net
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
Wrestling World Reacts To The John Cena, 2023 Report
Pro wrestling legend John Cena is reportedly expected to compete at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year, per Wrestle Ops. 2022 is the first season since his debut in 2002 that Cena hasn't appeared in a match for WWE. The wrestling world took to Twitter to react to this exciting...
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
Yardbarker
John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?
John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CELEBRATES MONTREAL SCREWJOB, FLAIR ON HIS COMIC BOOK AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new line of ugly holiday sweaters featuring designs for Undertaker, Steve Austin, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. There is also a new merchandise commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Montréal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. Ric Flair on HIS COMIC BOOK. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
I WOULD TAKE CODY OVER ROCK AND PUNK FOR ROMAN AT MANIA, SOCIA MEDIA IS A MONEY MAKER, HAS GOING INDY WRESTLING ON DYNAMITE HURT AEW AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Jim Cornette gives his opinions in a very entertaining way, and Twitter is not a good sign for how the world works… Especially wrestling twitter. With that said, do you see any kind of fan backlash toward the Indy workrate style of pro wrestling championed by the likes of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks?
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020
From WWE: Roman Reigns is out to be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief when he puts the Universal Title on the line against his cousin Jey Uso: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.”
Pro Wrestling Insider
LASHLEY & ELIAS TALK, 20 GREATEST SETH MOMENTS AND MORE
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. *Javier Bernal vs. Ikemen Jiro. *Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade, and Edris Enofe vs. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. For those who missed...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. *JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. *Five-minute challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. *Andre...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR RETURNING THIS WEEK
Sheamus, who has been away from WWE for his recent wedding, is scheduled to be back on the road with WWE as of Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis, PWInsider.com can confirm. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT IS...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Shawn Michaels to appear...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IS ROH CHAMPION CHRIS JERICHO COMPETING ON 'THE MASKED SINGER'? YOU DECIDE
A number of readers sent the following video of last night's edition of FOX's The Masked Singer, which they have theorized is Ring of Honor Champion Chrisn Jericho. You can listen for yourself below:. Whether FOX could utilize a non-WWE performer on one of their series should be brought into...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Status
There has been a major update on the status of John Cena for next year’s WrestleMania 39 event in Los Angeles. Cena last wrestled for WWE back at SummerSlam in 2021, coming up short against Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship bout, his only match of the year. Cena...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP WINNER RECEIVES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF YOUNG ROCK, GARGANO AND MORE
The Smackdown World Cup tournament winner will receive a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Among those backstage at Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA last night were former WWE star Gene Snitsky and independent standout Adena Steel. Set for the next two week's of NBC's Young Rock are the following:. Friday...
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Hits Unexpected Milestone As WWE Champion
Roman Reigns' WWE world championship reign officially reached 800 days on Tuesday after he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns' dominance over WWE's main event scene began in 2020 when he won the Universal Championship at Payback just one week after returning from hiatus at SummerSlam 2020. With his new "Tribal Chief" persona and Paul Heyman at his side, he began to rack up successful title defenses — beating Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre and Logan.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI VS. ROMAN, GOING TO CHI TOWN, DOES CABANA WRESTLING JERICHO “PROVE” THAT THE INCORRECT STORY OF CM PUNK KEEPING COLT OFF TV WAS TRUE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I know that you don’t like to comment on what other journalists say, but I just saw this tweet from Dave Meltzer and I couldn’t believe my ears. He actually said, extremely emphatically, that because Colt Cabana appeared on Dynamite it “proved” that the story of CM Punk holding Cabana off of TV was true all along. I have to ask, did he ever wrestle? Was he hit in the head a lot? How does it prove anything? Here is the clip so can listen for yourself.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LACEY EVANS RETURNING TO WWE TV FRIDAY, NEW MATCH SET FOR SMACKDOWN
Lacey Evans, who hasn't been seen on WWE programming of late, will officially return on tomorrow's episode of Friday Night Smackdown from Indianapolis. Evans will be part of a Six Pack Challenge with the winner earning a shot at WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, also featuring Xia Ki vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shotzi.
