ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ringsidenews.com

Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week

Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event

In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
wrestletalk.com

Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
bodyslam.net

Mia Yim Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW, Solves The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem

The OC were found by someone else. On Monday Night RAW, the OC and Judgement Day had a standoff once again. However, AJ Styles would reveal that The OC had been found by someone who wanted to solve their Rhea problem. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Rhea Ripley from behind and revealed herself to be the former Reckoning, Mia Yim.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AUSTIN THEORY CASHES IN MONEY IN THE BANK AND....

Austin Theory utilized his Money in the Bank briefcast to cash in for a WWE United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. Rollins had issued an open challenge, which was answered by Bobby Lashley, who attacked and destroyed Rollins, but the match had never officially started. In the melee, Theory came out and cashed in, making him the first competitor to ever cash in the MITB briefcase for a title that was not the WWE or WWE Universal Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES

PJ Black cut the following promo on advancing in the X-Division Championship tournament:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

RETURNING TO WWE ON RAW IS...

Mia Yim returned to WWE, under that name, aligning herself with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers tonight when she attacked Rhea Ripley, evening the odds against Judgement Day. Yim was released by WWE just a little over a year ago under the Vince McMahon regime and had a strong return run in Impact Wrestling that ended several weeks ago when her deal expired and she chose not to continue on.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER TICKETS FOR JANUARY ON SALE THIS MORNING

Tickets for the 1/7/23 MLW Blood and Thunder event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA will officially go on sale this morning at 10 AM EST at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for the event are the following talents:. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone. Jacob Fatu. Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW NEWS AND NOTES

All Elite Wrestling tweeted the following from last night's AEW Dark: Elevation:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
wrestlinginc.com

Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE

The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW WWE 24/7 CHAMPION CROWNED

Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Unlike most 24/7 title defense segments that end up reverting with a win putting the belt back on the previous champion, this was not presented as a comedy deal. Instead, it was...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NIKKI CROSS COMMENTS ON THROWING WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP AWAY

Nikki Cross commented on throwing the WWE 24/7 title belt away on Raw right atter beating Dana Brooke for the championship:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS

*Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a steel cage match at Full Gear. Christian insulted his late father, so Jungle Boy grabbed him by the throat. Luchasauraus laid out Jungle Boy. *In an Eliminator Tournament match, Brian Cage pinned Dante Martin. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy pinned Lee Johnson with the...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

*NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch & Thom Latimer & Tyrus vs. Doug Williams & Pope & JR Kratos. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille & KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross

NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...

Comments / 0

Community Policy