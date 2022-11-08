Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
bodyslam.net
Mia Yim Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW, Solves The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
The OC were found by someone else. On Monday Night RAW, the OC and Judgement Day had a standoff once again. However, AJ Styles would reveal that The OC had been found by someone who wanted to solve their Rhea problem. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Rhea Ripley from behind and revealed herself to be the former Reckoning, Mia Yim.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CORBIN WELCOMES THEORY TO THE CLUB, MEET SHEAMUS AND MORE
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AUSTIN THEORY CASHES IN MONEY IN THE BANK AND....
Austin Theory utilized his Money in the Bank briefcast to cash in for a WWE United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. Rollins had issued an open challenge, which was answered by Bobby Lashley, who attacked and destroyed Rollins, but the match had never officially started. In the melee, Theory came out and cashed in, making him the first competitor to ever cash in the MITB briefcase for a title that was not the WWE or WWE Universal Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
PJ Black cut the following promo on advancing in the X-Division Championship tournament:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
RETURNING TO WWE ON RAW IS...
Mia Yim returned to WWE, under that name, aligning herself with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers tonight when she attacked Rhea Ripley, evening the odds against Judgement Day. Yim was released by WWE just a little over a year ago under the Vince McMahon regime and had a strong return run in Impact Wrestling that ended several weeks ago when her deal expired and she chose not to continue on.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER TICKETS FOR JANUARY ON SALE THIS MORNING
Tickets for the 1/7/23 MLW Blood and Thunder event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA will officially go on sale this morning at 10 AM EST at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for the event are the following talents:. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone. Jacob Fatu. Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
All Elite Wrestling tweeted the following from last night's AEW Dark: Elevation:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: A TITLE CHANGE, A CASH IN, WAR GAMES IS STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE, SOMEONE TO COUNTER RHEA, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. WWE Men’s Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa make their way to the ring. Jey says the Bloodline is now in your city. Jimmy says on Saturday, at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns SMASHED Logan Paul and they SMASHED the Brawling Brutes.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE 24/7 CHAMPION CROWNED
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Unlike most 24/7 title defense segments that end up reverting with a win putting the belt back on the previous champion, this was not presented as a comedy deal. Instead, it was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NIKKI CROSS COMMENTS ON THROWING WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP AWAY
Nikki Cross commented on throwing the WWE 24/7 title belt away on Raw right atter beating Dana Brooke for the championship:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP WINNER RECEIVES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF YOUNG ROCK, GARGANO AND MORE
The Smackdown World Cup tournament winner will receive a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Among those backstage at Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA last night were former WWE star Gene Snitsky and independent standout Adena Steel. Set for the next two week's of NBC's Young Rock are the following:. Friday...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS
*Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a steel cage match at Full Gear. Christian insulted his late father, so Jungle Boy grabbed him by the throat. Luchasauraus laid out Jungle Boy. *In an Eliminator Tournament match, Brian Cage pinned Dante Martin. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy pinned Lee Johnson with the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch & Thom Latimer & Tyrus vs. Doug Williams & Pope & JR Kratos. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille & KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
Comments / 0