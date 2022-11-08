BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO