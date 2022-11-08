ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

WSAV News 3

Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Summerville Police mourns 20-year veteran officer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department paid tribute Thursday to a long-time officer who died after serving the agency for two decades. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson died from cancer, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states. Johnson joined the Summerville Police Department in 2002...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Search for Quinton Simon’s remains to resume Monday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Stormy weather put a halt to the search to find the remains of a Chatham County toddler who vanished more than a month ago.  Authorities say agents will pick back up combing through the landfill and looking for any signs of Quinton Simon’s body on Monday.  The 20-month-old went missing […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island

A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday. The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. “We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Feds break up South Georgia drug ring

A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

