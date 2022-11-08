Read full article on original website
Colleton County deputies seize 283 grams of marijuana after brief chase
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were arrested after leading Colleton County deputies on a brief chase on Tuesday. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle due to a mismatching license plate around 7:45 p.m. on Sidneys Road in Walterboro. A police report indicates the driver failed to stop, […]
Man charged with allegedly breaking into Bluffton home, inappropriately touching minor
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Bluffton man is behind bars after breaking into a home and inappropriately touching a minor. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO), on Oct. 26, deputies were called to a home in the 890 block of Fording Island Road in Bluffton after an occupant was awakened by a strange […]
Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
Senior drill instructor charged in connection to 2021 death of Marine recruit
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A senior drill instructor at Parris Island is facing a series of charges, including negligent homicide connected to the death of a Marine recruit at the base last year. A Marine incident report showed that Dalton Beals had a temperature of 107 degrees and suffered from hyperthermia when he died […]
WTGS
Beaufort County cancels Veteran's Day event after Nicole, releases message of thanks
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County’s Veteran’s Day events were canceled due to the weather conditions from Nicole. Instead of the traditional festivities, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released a video thanking veterans for their service. County representatives also shared a special message of gratitude...
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by car in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 65-year-old woman from New York was struck by a car Wednesday evening while crossing Cane Branch Road. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), the incident happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. near the Cracker Barrel. CCFR said that crews were in the area and responded immediately. The woman was […]
Day two of Laffitte trial in South Carolina provides new insight into alleged crimes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Former Palmetto Bank CEO Russel Laffitte, an alleged accomplice of disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh, appeared in Federal Court on Wednesday for the second day of his trial. Laffitte was charged with five federal indictments tied to various financial crimes he allegedly carried out with Murdaugh over a period […]
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourns 20-year veteran officer
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department paid tribute Thursday to a long-time officer who died after serving the agency for two decades. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson died from cancer, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states. Johnson joined the Summerville Police Department in 2002...
Search for Quinton Simon’s remains to resume Monday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Stormy weather put a halt to the search to find the remains of a Chatham County toddler who vanished more than a month ago. Authorities say agents will pick back up combing through the landfill and looking for any signs of Quinton Simon’s body on Monday. The 20-month-old went missing […]
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island
A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
WJCL
Police searching for suspect who stole dog from Humane Society for Greater Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update: 5:45 p.m.Savannah police say they are investigating a case where a man is accused of stealing a dog. It happened earlier this week. In fact, just in the last few hours, someone found the dog but not the man. Update 3 p.m.: Frida has been...
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
Group that owns Marion Square files lawsuit against City of Charleston over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument which towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
Several seats were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters also decided measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Savannah Police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Beaufort County on Thursday. The watch will last until 7 p.m. as the Lowcountry feels impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. “We continue our First Alert Weather Day with a brand new Tornado Watch issued from Beaufort...
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
