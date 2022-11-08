Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
Advocate
Gay Man Michael Pieciak Elected Vermont Treasurer
Vermont has elected a gay man, Michael Pieciak, as state treasurer. Pieciak, a Democrat, bested Republican H. Brooke Paige in the race to replace Beth Pearce, also a Dem, who did not seek reelection. Pieciak will be the first member of the LGBTQ+ community to hold the office. He has...
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda
WCAX
Vermont officials poised to review renewable energy policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Net metering advocates want Vermont to consider raising compensation for solar producers, saying the state is greatly undervaluing the energy the home producers contribute to the state’s renewable energy goals. But utilities have also pushed back, saying the current compensation rates are not sustainable over the long haul for non-solar customers that bear the brunt of energy infrastructure costs.
How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House
Democrats have never held this many seats in the lower chamber, and no single party has controlled this many districts in the chamber since 1966, according to state records. Read the story on VTDigger here: How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House.
WCAX
Vt. Democrats win record number of Statehouse seats, veto-proof majority
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democrats made big gains in the Legislature Tuesday night, securing a veto-proof majority over Republican Governor Phil Scott. “I am so excited to share the news that we have a veto-proof majority,” House Majority Leader Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said during a victory celebration Tuesday night.
WCAX
Do near identical outcomes in Vermont political races show level of partisan divide?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrats claimed victory in seven of eight statewide races in Vermont, and four of those races had almost identical outcomes. One expert we talked with says those results illustrate where the partisan divide is drawn in Vermont. Charity Clark took to the stage at the Democratic...
NHPR
N.H. News Recap: The 2022 Midterm Results in New Hampshire
Voters across the country and here in New Hampshire went to the polls this week to decide who should represent them in Congress and at the State House. We talk about the results of the 2022 midterm elections on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap. You can find...
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
WCAX
WCAX
State releases roadmap for improving Alzheimer's care in Vermont
WCAX
Vermont voters make their voices heard on this Election Day
Senator Maggie Hassan pulled off a major victory Tuesday night, a key race in Democrats’ hopes to hang on to a majority in the Senate. Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer. Updated: 2 hours ago. Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer.
WCAX
Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer
Pieciak is set to become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to lead the office, which oversees the state’s investments, manages its debt and cash flow, issues bonds and administers three public pension systems. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak elected Vermont’s next treasurer.
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
WCAX
New COTS director brings message of change
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
WCAX
Scott won re-election but Seigel made an impact
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the race for Vermont governor, Phil Scott keeps his job. While this isn’t surprising for an incumbent candidate, his challenger still made a mark. UVM political scientist Alex Garlick says despite Scott’s win, his Democratic competitor Brenda Seigle put up a spirited campaign. He...
WCAX
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
