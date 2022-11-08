ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Navigating depression with CenterWell

This time of year can be hard for many people and it is important to know what to do if you or a loved one is dealing with depression. If you have any questions or want to learn more, visit CenterWellKansasCity.com or call and request a tour of your nearest CenterWell Senior Primary Care.
Real estate opportunities in Jackson County

Do you have real estate or business appraisal experience? Check out Jackson County's open positions in the Assessment Department for your next job opportunity. Don't have experience? No worries, we also have available positions with on-the-job training. View all job openings and apply at jacksongov.org/Jobs.
Cold Saturday with some afternoon sun

The cold has arrived and is here to stay for at least 10 days. Low clouds this morning should break up some this afternoon. Tracking a storm system for Monday and Tuesday that could bring our first accumulating snow. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy, still cold. Wind: NW...
A cold and dry weekend with temperatures 20 degrees below average

The cold has arrived and is here to stay for at least 10 days. Temperatures remain well below average for the next week or two. Tracking a storm system for Monday and Tuesday that could bring our first accumulating snow. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Some clouds possible. Wind: N-NW 10-15...
Wintry mix possible tonight, dry and cold Friday

Temperatures well below average for the next week or two. Tonight: Skies clear by morning and temperatures turn bitter cold. Wind chills in the teens by morning. Wind: N 15-35 mph. Low: 27°. Friday: Lots of sunshine but staying very cold and windy. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 37°. Saturday:...
