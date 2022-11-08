ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Victim in September stabbing dies at ECMC, suspect charges upgraded

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWwb6_0j3XP05t00

A man who sustained severe stab wounds during a September stabbing has died today at ECMC, the Niagara Falls mayor's office announced
Tuesday.

The victim, a 47-year-old Niagara Falls man, sustained the stab wounds during a confrontation with another Niagara Falls resident, 32-year-old Al Villane.

The stabbing took place on Sept. 19 in an apartment building on the 700 block of 20th Street in Niagara Falls.

The victim was rushed to ECMC immediately after the stabbing and remained there until he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.

Villane was arrested on the day of the stabbing and was initially charged with assault in the first degree. The charges have now been upgraded to murder in the second degree.

Villane has been in custody since the stabbing and will remain in custody until further court proceedings.

Comments / 1

tonyitalian
3d ago

I’m suprised he’s still in jail and not released because of the bail reform, let’s see how long he sits Open and shut case

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Active Shooter Fired Shots And Was Tackled In Buffalo Drug Treatment Center

A would-be active shooter was tackled and a potentially deadly attack was stopped at a drug treatment center in Buffalo. The incident took place on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022. The suspect had a rifle and fired shots inside the Alba de Vida drug treatment center on the west side. Buffalo Police believe the attack is linked to a robbery attempt and another shooting, according to MyChamplainValley.com.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested after North Tonawanda home invasion

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two men, including one dressed as a police officer, were arrested following a home invasion that happened in North Tonawanda. Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz Jr. both arrested Wednesday night. North Tonawanda Police said they face the following charges:. one felony count of first-degree robbery;
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wutv29.com

Residents react to shootings at West Side home, methadone clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police say two men were taken into custody this morning following a shooting at a West Side home and a shots fired incident at a opioid addiction treatment center also known as a methadone clinic. Police say a woman was shot in the leg inside a...
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Police: Security guard tackles active shooter at Buffalo drug clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man with a rifle fired shots inside a substance abuse treatment facility on Buffalo’s West Side Thursday morning, Buffalo Police confirmed, adding that no one was hit by gunfire inside the clinic. A police spokesperson said they believe the incident was an attempted...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Alleged Jamestown Drug Trafficking Op.

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old woman has plead guilty to her alleged role in a drug trafficking operation in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Rachelle Allison pleaded guilty to federal charges. It was alleged that Allison worked with her then boyfriend, Ryan...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police locate woman and 4-year-old child

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police on Friday asked for help in locating a missing woman and 4-year-old child. Genae Favors and Jordan Favors had been last seen in the 100 block of Andover in Buffalo. About two hours after Buffalo Police asked for help, the department posted on its Facebook page that they had been found.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Family in Angola loses home and business in fire

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A family lost its business and home in a multi-use structure fire. According to the Town of Evans Police Department, the fire happened just after 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Village of Angola. The structure was home to Gram's Pierogi House and apartments. Several...
ANGOLA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Multiple people injured in Angola fire at Gram’s Pierogi House

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Town of Evans Police department, officials were alerted to a fire at 22 South Main Street in the Village of Angola late Wednesday night. Officials say that at 9:47 p.m., police and fire personnel arrived at the scene of a multi-use structure, that housed Gram’s Pierogi House and […]
ANGOLA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy