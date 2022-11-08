ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Comments / 0

Related
scttx.com

Mangum Funeral Home Celebrates with New Owner Ribbon Cutting

November 8, 2022 - A new owner ribbon cutting event was held at Mangum Funeral Home and the community celebrated with new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby. Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were on hand for this joyous occasion and Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Chadwick thanked all in attendance for being there. She commented the business has been in Shelby County for 88 years before introducing the Willougbys and presenting them with their chamber of commerce membership plaque.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Rummage Sale With A Cause In Lufkin, Texas

The Junior League of Lufkin is getting ready for its 8th Annual Rummage Sale. They are setting up right now in the Pitser Garrison Civic Center located at 601 North 2nd Street. This one-day event happens on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 8 am until 3 pm. Not only will...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

BRK Meats to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony

November 11, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will join Owners, Barbara and Bobby Vice at a Ground Breaking for BRK Meats on Wednesday, November 16th at 2:00pm. BRK Meats (DBA Beef Producers of Texas) is a family owned business here in East Texas. BRK Meats is...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Panola College Employees Honored with Patriot Awards

November 11, 2022 - On November 9, 2022, dressed in his official service uniform, Jeffry Oney, an instructor in the Medical Assisting program at Panola College, presented four employees with Patriot Awards, an honor provided by the Department of Defense to recognize employers for their support of servicemembers. Oney has...
CARTHAGE, TX
scttx.com

4-H Shooting Sports Welcome Meeting

November 11, 2022 - Come learn more about shooting sports. Shelby County Shooters will have an informative meeting followed by a safety meeting for participants wanting to shoot. You must have your own equipment to shoot. The welcome meeting is Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Sanford’s Home. Bring guns...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
cenlanow.com

Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
scttx.com

Tenaha ISD Public Notice of Regular Meeting, Nov. 15 Agenda

November 11, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Tenaha Independent School District will be held November 15, 2022, beginning at 5:00 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal...
TENAHA, TX
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School

Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Pine Street school catches fire

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow, they should be mindful of deer being more active in the Natural State.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Joaquin City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Nov. 15

November 10, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6pm at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
JOAQUIN, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
101.5 KNUE

Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work

I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
KILGORE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy