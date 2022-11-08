Read full article on original website
Mangum Funeral Home Celebrates with New Owner Ribbon Cutting
November 8, 2022 - A new owner ribbon cutting event was held at Mangum Funeral Home and the community celebrated with new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby. Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were on hand for this joyous occasion and Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Chadwick thanked all in attendance for being there. She commented the business has been in Shelby County for 88 years before introducing the Willougbys and presenting them with their chamber of commerce membership plaque.
Center ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Special Called Meeting, Nov. 14 Agenda
November 11, 2022 - A Special Called Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Center Independent School District will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 beginning at 12:00 noon in the Center Independent School District Training Room, 107 Private Road 605, Center, TX 75935. The subjects to be discussed...
Rummage Sale With A Cause In Lufkin, Texas
The Junior League of Lufkin is getting ready for its 8th Annual Rummage Sale. They are setting up right now in the Pitser Garrison Civic Center located at 601 North 2nd Street. This one-day event happens on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 8 am until 3 pm. Not only will...
BRK Meats to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony
November 11, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will join Owners, Barbara and Bobby Vice at a Ground Breaking for BRK Meats on Wednesday, November 16th at 2:00pm. BRK Meats (DBA Beef Producers of Texas) is a family owned business here in East Texas. BRK Meats is...
Panola College Employees Honored with Patriot Awards
November 11, 2022 - On November 9, 2022, dressed in his official service uniform, Jeffry Oney, an instructor in the Medical Assisting program at Panola College, presented four employees with Patriot Awards, an honor provided by the Department of Defense to recognize employers for their support of servicemembers. Oney has...
4-H Shooting Sports Welcome Meeting
November 11, 2022 - Come learn more about shooting sports. Shelby County Shooters will have an informative meeting followed by a safety meeting for participants wanting to shoot. You must have your own equipment to shoot. The welcome meeting is Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Sanford’s Home. Bring guns...
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
Tenaha ISD Public Notice of Regular Meeting, Nov. 15 Agenda
November 11, 2022 - A Regular Meeting of the Board of Tenaha Independent School District will be held November 15, 2022, beginning at 5:00 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Office, 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal...
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
Joaquin ISD Board of Trustees Notice of Regular Meeting, Nov. 14 Agenda
November 11, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November 2022 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached...
Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School
Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow, they should be mindful of deer being more active in the Natural State.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Nov. 10
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Joaquin City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Nov. 15
November 10, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6pm at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
Nacogdoches 19-year-old opens sneaker store in town
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 19-year-old in Nacogdoches with a love of sneakers has now turned his passion into a business. Eli Garcia says he fell in love with sneakers when he was 10 years old. He says he began growing his collection by buying different shoes and posting his collection on social media.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
