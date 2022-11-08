Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Bad News For Adam Cole’s AEW Return
Adam Cole is regarded as one of the most skilled in-ring stars in the pro wrestling world right now. He left NXT last year and made his way to AEW, which made fans happy. Cole has been absent for a long time and now we have some bad news to share regarding his return.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
He’s another one on the list. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works as there are now several different spots available for various wrestlers. Rather than having WWE as the only major promotion for wrestlers to go to, AEW has offered somewhere new for the wrestlers to go. Some former WWE stars will appear in AEW and now another name has.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE UPDATE
AEW announced that fans will "hear from MJF" tomorrow on Dynamite from Boston, MA:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA at the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE 24/7 CHAMPION CROWNED
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Unlike most 24/7 title defense segments that end up reverting with a win putting the belt back on the previous champion, this was not presented as a comedy deal. Instead, it was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS
*Jungle Boy challenged Luchasaurus to a steel cage match at Full Gear. Christian insulted his late father, so Jungle Boy grabbed him by the throat. Luchasauraus laid out Jungle Boy. *In an Eliminator Tournament match, Brian Cage pinned Dante Martin. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy pinned Lee Johnson with the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT IS...
Scheduled for next week's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre. **Contract Signing: WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. *JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews. *Shawn Michaels to appear...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER ON NEW AEW FULL GEAR MATCH
Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match will be officially announced for AEW Full Gear this Friday on AEW Rampage.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. *JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. *Five-minute challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. *Andre...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR 2022 LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MEET SAMMY & TAY FOR A GREAT CAUSE, AEW DARK PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT AND MORE
Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will be appearing at the Hearts of Reality charity event in Celebration, Florida the weekend of 12/8-12/10, helping to raise money for the Give Kids the World Village. Scotty 2 Hotty will also be appearing, along with a ton of reality TV personalities.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW DYNAMITE WENT OFF THE AIR
After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Bryan Danielson offered his hand to Sammy Guevara, but Sammy flipped him the bird. Danielson took the mic and told everyone to tune into Full Gear if they really want to see him kick Sammy's "f***ing head" in. AEW President Tony Khan came...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR RETURNING THIS WEEK
Sheamus, who has been away from WWE for his recent wedding, is scheduled to be back on the road with WWE as of Friday's Smackdown taping in Indianapolis, PWInsider.com can confirm.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SARAYA RETURNING TO THE RING AT AEW FULL GEAR PPV
Saraya-Jade Bevis will return to the ring at the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ against Dr. Britt Baker at the Prudential Center. Saraya stated tonight on Dynamite that she was "100% cleared" to return to the ring. This would be Saraya's first match since December 2017. This match had been the plan from Saraya's debut at AEW Grand Slam II in NYC earlier this year.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AN ELITE RETURN ON AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT?
There has been chatter and some hints today that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will return on tonight's AEW Dynamite to set the stage for their involvement on the 11/19 Full Gear PPV. After several weeks of videos teasing their imminent return, the timing for an appearance tonight makes...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka. *Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED MLW FUSION LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
The updated lineup for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (NZO) *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *An update on MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone. *Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENEE DISCUSSES MOVE TO AEW, SARAYA BREAKS DOWN HER RETURN TO THE RING & MORE
Renée Paquette is on this week's AEW Unrestricted podcast. Renée discusses what it was like making her AEW debut in Toronto, what led her to sign with the company and the challenges of being a mom and being on the road. She also talks about what are her reactions to Jon Moxley's matches, the return of Saraya, how she got into the wrestling business, her love of improv comedy, her cookbook, and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ELITE, MATCH PULLED FROM RAMPAGE AND MORE AEW NOTES
The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at last night's AEW Dynamite taping. The angle where Lance Archer attacked Ricky Starks backstage at Dynamite will lead to their announced match at Rampage being pushed to next week at (I am assuming) Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT. MJF was not backstage.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW TO MAKE LIVE DEBUT IN UNITED KINGDOM NEXT YEAR
During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced the company would make its live event debut in The United Kingdom in 2023. There will be an official announcement next week with more details. Obviously, this has been a major goal for AEW owner Tony Khan, who holds the roles of Vice...
