ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Boat propeller to blame for manatee death in Orange Beach

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r47Ph_0j3XOppw00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A manatee found washed up on the southern shore of Bear Point in Orange Beach earlier this month is believed to have died from a boat strike, according to a report released Tuesday by the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. The organization says a resident spotted the manatee on November 1st and contacted authorities for help.

The Orange Beach Police Department and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources helped recover the manatee.

60-year-old woman found ‘floating’ in Gulf of Mexico near Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

“The animal had a series of deep cuts on its back, consistent with propeller trauma,” Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network (ALMMSN) Stranding Coordinator Mackenzie Russell explained. “Other signs of internal injury and blood loss point to a boat strike as the cause of death for this manatee,” Russell said.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

Play at the Beach in Gulf Shores

Have you ever been daydreaming about sugar-white sand and glowing blue water? Does the considered excellent climate and countless leisure enchantment to you? It’s time to your subsequent journey to the seashores in Gulf Shores! Pristine, unspoiled, and nonetheless comparatively undiscovered by the lots, our Gulf Shores, Alabama seashores are among the most lovely seashores within the nation; when you go to, we expect you’ll agree. Are you prepared to your subsequent journey to paradise? Learn on to study what units these attractive stretches of shoreline other than all the remainder!
GULF SHORES, AL
floridasportfishing.com

Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot

Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
marinelink.com

Oil Rig Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

An ailing worker was medevaced from a Gulf of Mexico oil rig, about 14 miles south of Dauphin Island, Ala., the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from an oil rig requesting a medevac for a 58-year-old male who was suffering from chest pain.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Veterans Day 2022 events in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Veterans Day, Nov. 11 falls on a Friday for 2022, making a perfect setup for a military support-filled weekend in Northwest Florida. Below is a list of events and attractions around Okaloosa County. Destin Nov. 10 – At 6:00 p.m. the Destin Library will present a special Veterans Day program featuring local author, Gregory […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Show is back at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2019, NAS Pensacola is hosting the Blue Angels Homecoming show. Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the show. Some saw it for the first time, while others have gone to more shows than they can count. The homecoming show brings back memories for retired veteran […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Foley Police: 2 men dead in suspected murder/suicide in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police said two men are dead following what appears to be a murder/suicide early Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers responded to a reported suicide at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the 1600 block of North Pine Street. “Officers discovered a man with […]
FOLEY, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location

Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Drexel On The Road: Chain of Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You never know when a small idea can turn into a big project that helps people feel better, and more hopeful, about their lives. A few weeks ago, our Drexel Gilbert suggested that our viewers make chains of thanksgiving leading up to Thanksgiving Day.” A local senior center, Mercy Life of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Video: 2022 Veterans Day parade in Mary Esther

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators lined Mary Esther Blvd Friday afternoon to watch the annual Veterans Day Parade. Groups including local marching bands, boy scouts, Star Wars characters, Mustang driving club, Jeeps, and law enforcement trotted the streets to honor the nation’s military members. WKRG News 5 caught the parade near the Santa Rosa […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

62K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy