The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
krcgtv.com
Businesses report string of broken and damaged air conditioners in Gasconade County
OWENSVILLE — Almost a month ago, the owner of the Professional Arts Centre, which holds the Owensville branch of the Gasconade County Health Department, reported extreme damage to the air conditioning units. This damage cost management thousands of dollars in cooling systems, and police say that similar incidents have...
krcgtv.com
Cole County EMS upgrades ambulance fleet to benefit patients and crew
Jefferson City — The new ambulance fleet was funded by the emergency medical service sales tax. The sales tax was passed by Cole County voters in 2008 and enacted in 2009. The tax allowed one-half cent of sales in the county to go to medical services. The new four-wheel...
krcgtv.com
Two seriously hurt in Boone County crash
Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Route WW in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report said the crash happened at 6:50 am on Thursday. Victoria Swearengin, 33, of Columbia, was making a left turn and turned her 2010 Pontiac G6 into the path of Matthew Amburgey's 2015 Chevrolet City Express.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY — An Imperial man was seriously injured after a crash in Gasconade County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred on Route EE, just six tenths of a mile north of Farris Road at 10:10 p.m. The crash happened...
krcgtv.com
Candlelight Lodge Assisted Living home closing with 30-day notice to residents
COLUMBIA — Families of those living in Columbia’s Candlelight Lodge Assisted Living Home scrambled Friday to find a new place for their loved ones to live. The nursing home will close on December 2. In an email to family members obtained by KRCG, Candlelight Lodge informed family members...
krcgtv.com
COVID booster shot clinic Tuesday in Ashland
Boone County health officials announced a COVID vaccine clinic. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) clinic will be Tuesday, November 15, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, in the cafeteria of the Southern Boone County Elementary School, 809 Henry Clay Boulevard, Ashland. The clinic offers the bivalent...
krcgtv.com
Roughly 20 acres of farmland catches fire in Hartsburg
Hartsburg — A combine was the source of a fire that spread over 20 acres near the town of Hartsburg Wednesday. The Southern Boone County Fire District responded to a call at 11:34 a.m. according to spokesperson Colin Wright. "The fire was spread over a fairly good line because...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City organization empowering women gears up for virtual wine tasting event
JEFFERSON CITY — Zonta of Jefferson City joined KRCG 13 Live At Sunrise to discuss their virtual wine tasting event going on December 1. There are multiple items to choose from included in the fundraiser, all from locally owned or women owned businesses. Emily Kliethermes, president of Zonta Jefferson...
krcgtv.com
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
krcgtv.com
DWI charges brought against Callaway County Sheriff after October arrest
MOBERLY — Randolph County prosecutors have formally charged Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism with two misdemeanor charges after an arrest last month on suspicion of driving while under the influence. KRCG 13 broke the story in October of Chism's arrest, though no charges had been officially brought forward until...
krcgtv.com
Mizzou will have online learning, working from home during winter weather
The University of Missouri announced it would shift to online learning during bad weather this winter. A press release from the university explains that teachers will be required to have online learning on days when the campus is closed or when there are limited in-person operations. Staff members who do...
krcgtv.com
After Election Day, county clerks assess how voting went this year
JEFFERSON CITY — Election officials are assessing how voting played out with a new photo ID law and some additional rules that came with it. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer is working to certify ballots for a verification team coming in early next week. But even with very few issues on election day, he still said that volume would be a lot to handle.
krcgtv.com
Veterans Day event commemorates 100th anniversary of Memorial Union cornerstone
COLUMBIA — This year’s Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at Mizzou’s Memorial Union commemorated the 100th anniversary of the laying of the landmark’s cornerstone in 1922. Mizzou ROTC units marched in front of the Memorial Union with a color guard. A wreath in the archway remembers and...
krcgtv.com
Ten Rock Bridge athletes make college decisions for Early Signing Day
Columbia — Early Signing Day rolls along here in Mid-Missouri. Ten different Rock Bridge athletes made their college decisions official Thursday afternoon.
krcgtv.com
Camdenton falls to Lebanon in District Championship
Camdenton — The Camdenton Lakers' season is over after a 55-14 against Lebanon. Check out the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Jeff City loses to Hannibal in District Championship
The Jefferson City Jays finished 6-5 on the season after a 42-21 loss to Hannibal. Check out the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Boonville defeats Moberly for District Championship
Moberly — The Boonville Pirates are District Champions after defeating Moberly 28-13.
krcgtv.com
Man break into animal shelter, Humane Society seeks his identity
The Central Missouri Humane Society asked for the public's help to identify a man who broke into their shelter. Shelter officials said in a press release the break-in happened Wednesday night. The man cut through two chain-link fences to get into the shelter. Security footage from the shelter shows the...
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged with kidnapping, assault for August attack
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in August. Christopher Long, 42, was charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, and Tampering with a Witness in a Felony Prosecution. According to court documents, Boone County Joint Communication got a call on...
