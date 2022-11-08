ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holts Summit, MO

krcgtv.com

Two seriously hurt in Boone County crash

Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Route WW in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report said the crash happened at 6:50 am on Thursday. Victoria Swearengin, 33, of Columbia, was making a left turn and turned her 2010 Pontiac G6 into the path of Matthew Amburgey's 2015 Chevrolet City Express.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Gasconade County crash

GASCONADE COUNTY — An Imperial man was seriously injured after a crash in Gasconade County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred on Route EE, just six tenths of a mile north of Farris Road at 10:10 p.m. The crash happened...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

COVID booster shot clinic Tuesday in Ashland

Boone County health officials announced a COVID vaccine clinic. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) clinic will be Tuesday, November 15, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, in the cafeteria of the Southern Boone County Elementary School, 809 Henry Clay Boulevard, Ashland. The clinic offers the bivalent...
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Roughly 20 acres of farmland catches fire in Hartsburg

Hartsburg — A combine was the source of a fire that spread over 20 acres near the town of Hartsburg Wednesday. The Southern Boone County Fire District responded to a call at 11:34 a.m. according to spokesperson Colin Wright. "The fire was spread over a fairly good line because...
HARTSBURG, MO
krcgtv.com

Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Mizzou will have online learning, working from home during winter weather

The University of Missouri announced it would shift to online learning during bad weather this winter. A press release from the university explains that teachers will be required to have online learning on days when the campus is closed or when there are limited in-person operations. Staff members who do...
krcgtv.com

After Election Day, county clerks assess how voting went this year

JEFFERSON CITY — Election officials are assessing how voting played out with a new photo ID law and some additional rules that came with it. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer is working to certify ballots for a verification team coming in early next week. But even with very few issues on election day, he still said that volume would be a lot to handle.
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man break into animal shelter, Humane Society seeks his identity

The Central Missouri Humane Society asked for the public's help to identify a man who broke into their shelter. Shelter officials said in a press release the break-in happened Wednesday night. The man cut through two chain-link fences to get into the shelter. Security footage from the shelter shows the...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with kidnapping, assault for August attack

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in August. Christopher Long, 42, was charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, and Tampering with a Witness in a Felony Prosecution. According to court documents, Boone County Joint Communication got a call on...
COLUMBIA, MO

