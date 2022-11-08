Read full article on original website
Related
US Democrats close in on Senate majority
Joe Biden’s Democrats were just one seat away Saturday from securing a remarkable midterm election result by retaining control of the US Senate. The result in the House of Representatives is also hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.
Trump calls out Youngkin amid 2024 chatter
Trump has been hinting at announcing another bid for the White House as early as next week.
Comments / 0