Robeson County, NC

Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat

Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina

Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership

In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.
RALEIGH, NC
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Robeson County voters flip NC House seat to GOP; Lowery wins

Republican Jarrod Lowery cruised to a win on Tuesday to represent most of Robeson County in the N.C. House. Lowery won nearly 61% of the vote against Charles Townsend, a Democrat and former mayor of Fairmont, according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Lowery’s win...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Bladen County 2022 midterm election results

ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
MACON COUNTY, NC

