Read full article on original website
Related
Up and Coming Weekly
Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat
Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
Not again: 2 NC counties fall back into CDC’s COVID-19 orange zone
Two counties are back in the orange zone with the highest level of COVID-19 in the communities on the newest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NC county precinct runs out of ballots, voting time extended
State statute allows the SBE to extend time if voting is interrupted by at least 15 minutes.
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
country1037fm.com
How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina
Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
WITN
District Attorney plans to file new petition to remove Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has been elected to serve as sheriff of Columbus County less than a month after resigning from the same position. Greene thanked his supporters after being elected again as sheriff on his personal Facebook page. “The countless phone calls and support from friends...
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
publicradioeast.org
Two ENC counties will have new law enforcement leadership
In eastern North Carolina sheriff’s races, Paula Dance will remain Pitt County Sheriff, but two other counties will have new law enforcement leaders. In Lenoir County, Jackie Rogers beat incumbent Ronnie Ingram. Scott Hammonds beat Corey Rogerson in Beaufort County Sheriff's Office race. Current Sheriff Ernie Coleman was defeated...
Local incumbents to return to key offices; one newcomer on board
Key elected seats in Sampson County were filled on Tuesday, with the county’s sheriff and Clerk of Court, two county commissioners, a st
North Carolina still facing government hiring issues, especially in the Department of Public Safety
Public Safety Sec. Eddie Buffaloe said just more than half of positions in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention are vacant in addition to 31 percent of State Capitol Police jobs. The vacancy rate is lower for NC State Highway Patrol (12 percent) and Alcohol Law Enforcement (8 percent).
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
wccbcharlotte.com
NC State University Copes With 4th Student Suicide This Semester
RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State University school officials confirm a 4th student has died by suicide this semester. The campus newspaper “The Technician” reports that residents at the Wolf Village were notified of the student’s death via email The death comes just days after the university formed a Student Mental Health Task Force.
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
Voters in 24 North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs on Nov. 8 — increasing the number of Republicans in the office and decreasing the number of Democratic and unaffiliated sheriffs.
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
borderbelt.org
Robeson County voters flip NC House seat to GOP; Lowery wins
Republican Jarrod Lowery cruised to a win on Tuesday to represent most of Robeson County in the N.C. House. Lowery won nearly 61% of the vote against Charles Townsend, a Democrat and former mayor of Fairmont, according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Lowery’s win...
Bladen County 2022 midterm election results
ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
whqr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
Comments / 0