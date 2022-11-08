Read full article on original website
SkySports
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera: Watch live stream of final press conference ahead of Manchester exhibition
This stream has now ended. Watch the final press conference between British boxing icon Ricky Hatton and Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera ahead of their exhibition fight in Manchester on Saturday, which Sky Sports will screen live. Headlining a separate packed bill in Manchester, Natasha Jonas is looking to cap...
SkySports
Marco Antonio Barrera proud of Ricky Hatton's transformation ahead of their exhibition this Saturday
Friends and legends will share the ring when Ricky Hatton and Marco Antonio Barrera stage an exhibition at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday. Although there will be a competitive undercurrent when the two put their gloves back on for what could be Hatton's farewell appearance at the Manchester Arena, Barrera is proud to see how the "Hitman" has conditioned himself to recapture some of the magic of old.
SkySports
Frazer Clarke: 'If I'm walking round in Buckingham Palace, believe you can do anything you want'
"If Frazer Clarke's walking round in Buckingham Palace, kids, believe you can do anything you want. Because that wasn’t supposed to happen." Heavyweight Frazer Clarke's path through boxing has taken him from his beloved hometown of Burton across the world as an amateur, through hard bouts everywhere from Uzbekistan and Russia to his excellent bronze medal victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
SkySports
Natasha Jonas dismisses Marie-Eve Dicaire's ‘mind games’ after they faced off before Saturday’s world title unification
Marie-Eve Dicaire loomed over Natasha Jonas as the two went head to head after their final press conference. It was a reminder that while Jonas should easily be able to make the 154lb limit at Friday's weigh-in, Canada's Dicaire has spent her career fighting in this weight class. While Saturday's...
SkySports
Ricky Hatton: Boxing legend ready for 'emotional' farewell alongside Marco Antonio Barrera after emerging from 'dark place'
Ricky Hatton unveiled a remarkable physical transformation at the weigh-in before tonight's exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera. But it's the recovery in his mental health that has been most precious to him in the change he's experienced in the build up to this occasion. Legends don't tend to leave the...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton credits world champion Max Verstappen for 'amazing' performance during 2022 season
Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship last year after controversially edging out Mercedes' Hamilton in the final race of the season after a titanic battle between the pair, but the Red Bull driver has had things all his own way in 2022, sealing the title with four races to spare.
SkySports
Ladies European Tour: Chiara Noja stuns Charley Hull in play-off to win Aramco Team Series - Jeddah
Hull, the overnight leader, posted a four-under 68 on the final day at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish locked with Noja - who carded a round-of-the-day 65 - on 13 under. The players returned to the par-five 18th for the play-off, where both players exchanged birdies before...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Josh Rock set to feature in Wolverhampton and the World Championship
Rock, 21, insists he can emulate Rob Cross and become world champion on his Alexandra Palace debut. 'Rocky' called it "a dream come true" when he scooped a PDC Tour card at the start of the year before making waves on the Development Tour - winning five titles. He claimed...
SkySports
Sunny Edwards outpoints Felix Alvarado to retain IBF flyweight title and unbeaten record, wants Jesse Rodriguez next
Sunny Edwards retained his IBF flyweight title and preserved his unbeaten record with a unanimous decision victory over Felix Alvarado in Sheffield. The Londoner is now 19-0 after outpointing Nicaraguan fighter Alvarado, with the judges scoring the bout 115-113, 115-113, 116-112 in Edwards' favour. Edwards, 26, called out WBC super-flyweight...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gary Moore team looking for local success in Southern National
The Gary Moore team tends to go well at Fontwell and they look to have an excellent chance of taking the Vickers.Bet Southern National Handicap Chase with Full Back. Almazhar Garde is one of 14 runners lining up in the marathon that is the Southern National (2:05), having finished second in the race last year for trainer Charlie Longsdon.
SkySports
Great Britain hearts broken by Australia in Billie Jean King Cup semi-final after losing deciding doubles rubber
Australia have beaten Great Britain 2-1 to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final after winning the decisive doubles rubber. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls began their season at a small event in Grenoble and on Saturday found themselves trying to send Britain through to a first Billie Jean King Cup final for 41 years.
SkySports
Glenn Maxwell to miss Australia's one-day international series after breaking leg at party
Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia’s upcoming one-day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident at a party. Maxwell suffered a broken tibula in his left leg in an incident at a friend's 50th birthday party on Saturday evening and underwent surgery on Sunday to reset the bone.
SkySports
Gabriel Jesus: Former Man City striker has not scored in 10 games but he has transformed Arsenal's attack
"To be with the top teams, you need to score 90 to 100 goals at least," said Mikel Arteta. "Somehow, you need those goals in the team. Don't ask me how, but you need them." Arteta was speaking after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in March. At the time, Arsenal had scored 43 goals in 27 Premier League outings at a meagre rate of roughly 1.6 per game. The lack of cutting edge would eventually cost them a top-four finish.
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Peter Wright outclasses Fallon Sherrock, Michael van Gerwen wins but Josh Rock is beaten
Wright - a three-time Grand Slam runner-up - finished five doubles from 11 attempts in a 5-1 win over Women's World Matchplay champion Sherrock. "It was a good start for me today - Fallon gave me chances and I took them," said Wright. "I used a new set of darts and I feel really good with them, but they didn't quite go how I wanted."
SkySports
Graham Potter: Chelsea head coach to use World Cup break to 'recover' and speak to club's owners
Graham Potter says he will use the World Cup break to "recover" and speak to Chelsea's owners after a mixed start to his time at Stamford Bridge. Potter began his reign following his move from Brighton in September with a nine-game unbeaten run but results have deteriorated in recent weeks, with just two wins from their last seven matches.
