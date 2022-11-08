ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marco Antonio Barrera proud of Ricky Hatton's transformation ahead of their exhibition this Saturday

Friends and legends will share the ring when Ricky Hatton and Marco Antonio Barrera stage an exhibition at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday. Although there will be a competitive undercurrent when the two put their gloves back on for what could be Hatton's farewell appearance at the Manchester Arena, Barrera is proud to see how the "Hitman" has conditioned himself to recapture some of the magic of old.
Frazer Clarke: 'If I'm walking round in Buckingham Palace, believe you can do anything you want'

"If Frazer Clarke's walking round in Buckingham Palace, kids, believe you can do anything you want. Because that wasn’t supposed to happen." Heavyweight Frazer Clarke's path through boxing has taken him from his beloved hometown of Burton across the world as an amateur, through hard bouts everywhere from Uzbekistan and Russia to his excellent bronze medal victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gary Moore team looking for local success in Southern National

The Gary Moore team tends to go well at Fontwell and they look to have an excellent chance of taking the Vickers.Bet Southern National Handicap Chase with Full Back. Almazhar Garde is one of 14 runners lining up in the marathon that is the Southern National (2:05), having finished second in the race last year for trainer Charlie Longsdon.
Gabriel Jesus: Former Man City striker has not scored in 10 games but he has transformed Arsenal's attack

"To be with the top teams, you need to score 90 to 100 goals at least," said Mikel Arteta. "Somehow, you need those goals in the team. Don't ask me how, but you need them." Arteta was speaking after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in March. At the time, Arsenal had scored 43 goals in 27 Premier League outings at a meagre rate of roughly 1.6 per game. The lack of cutting edge would eventually cost them a top-four finish.

