Salinas, CA

KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where. There was a road closure in the area as officers investigated. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. 
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Motorcycle in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. According to SJPD, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital. While the driver of...
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville

A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported

LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Car crash knocks over Monterey sign

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey welcome sign on Fremont Boulevard was knocked over in a single-car collision Wednesday morning. The Seaside Police Department says a 19-year-old driver lost control of the car and ran into the sign. The car was stuck with its front half suspended on top of...
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile on the 1600 block of Winton Street Friday morning. The minor was stopped at 1:30 a.m. due to the city curfew of 10 p.m. for minors, said police. He was a known gang member and was given a pat down. He was found with a The post Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Scheduled road closures ahead in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in Monterey County has released a scheduled road closure for guardrail repair and tree trimming beginning Nov. 14 and ending Saturday, Nov. 19. Roadwork will begin to have lane closures on Highway 1 in the Monterey and Carmel Highlands areas, as Caltrans has released...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
peninsulapress.com

Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz

LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been nine months since tragedy struck the Salinas Police Department and the City of Salinas. Officer Jorge David Alvardo Jr. was making a traffic stop in Feb. that turned into the last arrest he ever made. He was gunned down while sitting in his car but responded quickly enough to shoot The post Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RSV cases on the rise and overwhelming pediatric hospitals, including the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- RSV cases are rising, and numbers are increasing, leaving parents worried. A concerned mother at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital said as much after taking her baby boy to get treated. “We’re just hanging in there, trying to keep high spirits," said Talia Darby, holding her son close. “Last night was the worst The post RSV cases on the rise and overwhelming pediatric hospitals, including the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
SAN JOSE, CA

