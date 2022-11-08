Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where. There was a road closure in the area as officers investigated. The […]
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Motorcycle in San Jose
San Jose police are investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. According to SJPD, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital. While the driver of...
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville
A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
1 Person Killed In A Two-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue at around 4 p.m. The officials reported that a motorcycle had been struck by a sports-utility vehicle.
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz Mountains (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident took place on northbound Highway 17. According to the officials, a California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a vehicle while working on clearing a crash. A driver had lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the officer and their vehicle.
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Car crash knocks over Monterey sign
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey welcome sign on Fremont Boulevard was knocked over in a single-car collision Wednesday morning. The Seaside Police Department says a 19-year-old driver lost control of the car and ran into the sign. The car was stuck with its front half suspended on top of...
Man arrested in San Jose after pointing high-capacity handgun at juveniles
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON)– A man accused of pointing firearm at three juveniles has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced. The incident occurred on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m. The three juveniles, who were aged between 11 and 13, were walking on McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose when they were approached […]
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a juvenile on the 1600 block of Winton Street Friday morning. The minor was stopped at 1:30 a.m. due to the city curfew of 10 p.m. for minors, said police. He was a known gang member and was given a pat down. He was found with a The post Minor suspect arrested with loaded gun in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Scheduled road closures ahead in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in Monterey County has released a scheduled road closure for guardrail repair and tree trimming beginning Nov. 14 and ending Saturday, Nov. 19. Roadwork will begin to have lane closures on Highway 1 in the Monterey and Carmel Highlands areas, as Caltrans has released...
peninsulapress.com
Cal Fire, seeking to prevent wildfires, conducts historic controlled burn near Santa Cruz
LOS GATOS— Cal Fire conducted a historic controlled burn Nov. 4 over four acres of Soquel Demonstration State Forest, in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The burn came after weeks of work by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) to prepare some 17 acres of the redwood forest. A team of close to 30 firefighters spent the day burning the understory of the forest, their careful choreography ensuring that the fire stayed contained to the planned areas.
Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr.
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been nine months since tragedy struck the Salinas Police Department and the City of Salinas. Officer Jorge David Alvardo Jr. was making a traffic stop in Feb. that turned into the last arrest he ever made. He was gunned down while sitting in his car but responded quickly enough to shoot The post Salinas City Council to discuss renaming Murphy Street in honor of fallen officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. appeared first on KION546.
SFist
Big Rig Full of Shrimp Catches Fire on Dumbarton Bridge, Shuts Down Traffic For Eight Hours
A Monday morning truck fire on the South Bay’s Dumbarton Bridge stopped westbound traffic for about eight hours Monday, and the fire was on a truck full of shrimp that somehow managed to ignite. An ugly Monday on the Dumbarton Bridge, which connects Menlo Park to Fremont, as KGO...
Update: Inmate died of arterial aortic aneurysm, sheriff's office says
Inmate Mark Van Beckner, 57, died of an arterial aortic aneurysm at the Santa Cruz County Jail, according to a Wednesday update from the sheriff's office. He was booked into the jail only two days prior to his Nov. 1 death.
RSV cases on the rise and overwhelming pediatric hospitals, including the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- RSV cases are rising, and numbers are increasing, leaving parents worried. A concerned mother at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital said as much after taking her baby boy to get treated. “We’re just hanging in there, trying to keep high spirits," said Talia Darby, holding her son close. “Last night was the worst The post RSV cases on the rise and overwhelming pediatric hospitals, including the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Woman reports finding election ballots in ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. — The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up...
San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA will not seek death penalty against man charged with murdering Salinas Police officer
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced that her office will not seek the death penalty against Gustavo Morales. Video Player: Salinas police officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr. End of Watch call. Morales was charged with the first-degree murder of Salinas Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado...
Comments / 1