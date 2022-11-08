Read full article on original website
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant; police identify suspect and victim
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lewis was taken into custody at around 2 p.m. in Jacksonville, Florida. EARLIER STORY: The Lynchburg Police Department has identified the name of the suspect in Friday night’s homicide at Iron and Ale Restaurant on Cornerstone Street. Derek Allen Lewis, 31, is wanted in...
WSLS
Police searching for suspect after shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:25 a.m. Police are searching for Derek Lewis, 31, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Johnson, 28. Authorities say Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape with the VA license plates: 9157VH.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after Salem police chase that left three officers hurt
SALEM, Va. – UPDATE. The Salem Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a police chase that left three officers with minor injuries. Authorities say 25-year-old Griffin Newman was taken into custody Tuesday (Nov.8) at 8:11 p.m. in Salem and is currently being held without bond. Newman...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire to determine the cause. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of Skyview Road in the Ft. Lewis area early Saturday. Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a one-story home.
WSET
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
WSLS
One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
WSLS
Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that happened in early October in Lynchburg. On Oct. 10 around 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to Sunshine Market on Pollard Street for a robbery. They tried to find the man, but he had already fled the area on foot.
WXII 12
Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
WDBJ7.com
Traffic resumes along Lynchburg roads after possible gas leak
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed and the caution has been mitigated. EARLIER: A potential gas leak has left multiple roads shut down at certain areas throughout the Hill City, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services. Monroe Street is closed at 11th Street and 13th Street.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County cleared on Route 622
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County on Route 622 is causing delays, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Lawyers Road, authorities said. As of 7:25 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed.
WSET
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This incident happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis...
WSLS
Vehicle crashes cleared on I-81S in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. Both of these crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two vehicle crashes on I-81 in Pulaski County has been cleared, according to VDOT. The crash that happened at mile marker 93.5 on I-81N has been cleared, authorities said....
wfirnews.com
Police inspect possible gunshot through car window
The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
WSLS
One person hurt after malicious wounding incident in Lynchburg, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt on Monday night. Police said they responded to the call of shots fired around 9:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Grove Street on Monday. When officers got to the scene,...
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on I-81S can expect delays in Botetourt County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. It happened at mile marker 168, authorities said. As of 7:39 p.m., bothsouthbound lanes were closed, and traffic was...
WSET
Motorcycle crash victim airlifted on Turkey Foot Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday a motorcycle crash took place on Turkey Foot Road that the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to. BTVFD said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that arriving crews found a motorcycle off the roadway in the woods. The victim's condition required an...
