ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire to determine the cause. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of Skyview Road in the Ft. Lewis area early Saturday. Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from a one-story home.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on US-220S in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Franklin County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened near Pleasant Hill Road off on US-220 south authorities said. As of 6:33 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery that happened in early October in Lynchburg. On Oct. 10 around 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to Sunshine Market on Pollard Street for a robbery. They tried to find the man, but he had already fled the area on foot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WXII 12

Two tractor-trailers involved in crash in Fancy Gap

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — The Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Carroll County, VA. The tractor-trailers crashed on I-77 in the Fancy Gap area. I-77 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate at exit 8. Traffic is backed up all the way to the North Carolina line.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes along Lynchburg roads after possible gas leak

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed and the caution has been mitigated. EARLIER: A potential gas leak has left multiple roads shut down at certain areas throughout the Hill City, according to the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services. Monroe Street is closed at 11th Street and 13th Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This incident happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crashes cleared on I-81S in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:30 p.m.:. Both of these crashes have been cleared, according to VDOT. One of the two vehicle crashes on I-81 in Pulaski County has been cleared, according to VDOT. The crash that happened at mile marker 93.5 on I-81N has been cleared, authorities said....
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Police inspect possible gunshot through car window

The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver of car charged for crash with school bus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on I-81S can expect delays in Botetourt County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. It happened at mile marker 168, authorities said. As of 7:39 p.m., bothsouthbound lanes were closed, and traffic was...
WSET

Motorcycle crash victim airlifted on Turkey Foot Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday a motorcycle crash took place on Turkey Foot Road that the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to. BTVFD said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that arriving crews found a motorcycle off the roadway in the woods. The victim's condition required an...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy