Arizona high school football roundup: Casteel win upends Open rankings; ALA-QC, Higley post victories
Here is a roundup of key Arizona high school football games played on Thursday night. The final week of the regular season wraps up Friday and AIA playoff brackets will be released on Saturday. Casteel downs Corona, upends Open rankings By Ben Stapley ...
Cardinals Announce Kyler Murray's Status For Rams Game
The Arizona Cardinals have announced the injury status for Kyler Murray heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray is currently listed as a "game-time decision" with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 9. Murray sat out of the Cardinals' walk-through on Wednesday and was limited in...
Football: Cool as ever, Pleasantville delivers another championship moment
MAHOPAC - That wasn't how they were supposed to run it. They ran it wrong last week against Ardsley, too. But when Pleasantville faces a moment like it did again Saturday — the type that defines a season — the players know the truth by now. Whatever it takes. "I'm supposed to pass the...
Watson's 3 TDs lead Washington St. over Arizona St. 28-18
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Cameron Ward completed 22 of 37 passes for 219 yards for Washington State (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12), whose defense came in leading the conference in fewest points allowed per game at 20 and managed to stifle the Sun Devils until late in the contest. Watson rushed for a career-high 166 yards last weekend in WSU’s 52-14 win at Stanford. Emory Jones relieved Trenton Bourguet at quarterback in the first half and completed 15 of 23 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona State (3-7, 2-5), which was playing in chilly and foggy Pullman for the first time since 2015.
Scorebook Live
Bradenton St. Stephen’s Episcopal rolls to SSAC 5A state championship
LAKELAND, Fla. – When Bradenton St. Stephen’s Episcopal’s Luke Donley got the opportunity to play quarterback again, he didn’t pass up the chance. It was a decision that won him a championship. A converted wide receiver who spent the two last seasons catching passes instead of throwing them, Donley ...
RB coach James Saxon resigned from job on Cardinals staff
The Arizona Cardinals placed running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave following a report of charges of domestic battery back in August. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, he resigned from his position on the coaching staff last month. It was “to focus on his family and his personal life.”
Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn’t play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they suspended Irving without pay on Nov. 3 that he would miss at least five games, saying he was “unfit” to be around the team and would not return until he satisfied “a series of objective remedial measures.” Irving has since apologized on social media for posting a link for a film that contains antisemitic material on his Twitter page, and for not specifying the topics in it with which he disagreed.
Western conference scout pegs Phoenix Suns as potential landing spot for LeBron James
One Western Conference scout believes that the Phoenix Suns would be an ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Suns have come up short in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, losing in the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Phoenix could potentially explore an avenue to bring James onto the roster if that happens again, according to the scout.
'Dysfunction at its finest': Hurley uses blowout win to reflect on past
TEMPE — While Bobby Hurley was quick to express satisfaction with Arizona State’s easy 84-68 win over Northern Arizona to improve to 2-0 on the season, the circumstances allowed for a reflective moment that was anything but enjoyable. Completely unprompted in his opening remarks following the game, Hurley...
Two top San Diego girls basketball players join forces with Barnes at the University of Arizona
On signing day, Arizona pulls two of San Diego County's top girls basketball players in Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams, both of La Jolla Country Day
