Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Cardinals Announce Kyler Murray's Status For Rams Game

The Arizona Cardinals have announced the injury status for Kyler Murray heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray is currently listed as a "game-time decision" with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 9. Murray sat out of the Cardinals' walk-through on Wednesday and was limited in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Watson's 3 TDs lead Washington St. over Arizona St. 28-18

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. Cameron Ward completed 22 of 37 passes for 219 yards for Washington State (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12), whose defense came in leading the conference in fewest points allowed per game at 20 and managed to stifle the Sun Devils until late in the contest. Watson rushed for a career-high 166 yards last weekend in WSU’s 52-14 win at Stanford. Emory Jones relieved Trenton Bourguet at quarterback in the first half and completed 15 of 23 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona State (3-7, 2-5), which was playing in chilly and foggy Pullman for the first time since 2015.
PULLMAN, WA
Scorebook Live

Bradenton St. Stephen’s Episcopal rolls to SSAC 5A state championship

LAKELAND, Fla. – When Bradenton St. Stephen’s Episcopal’s Luke Donley got the opportunity to play quarterback again, he didn’t pass up the chance. It was a decision that won him a championship. A converted wide receiver who spent the two last seasons catching passes instead of throwing them, Donley ...
LAKELAND, FL
The Associated Press

Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won’t play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn’t play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they suspended Irving without pay on Nov. 3 that he would miss at least five games, saying he was “unfit” to be around the team and would not return until he satisfied “a series of objective remedial measures.” Irving has since apologized on social media for posting a link for a film that contains antisemitic material on his Twitter page, and for not specifying the topics in it with which he disagreed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers Daily

Western conference scout pegs Phoenix Suns as potential landing spot for LeBron James

One Western Conference scout believes that the Phoenix Suns would be an ideal landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The Suns have come up short in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, losing in the NBA Finals in the 2020-21 season to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Phoenix could potentially explore an avenue to bring James onto the roster if that happens again, according to the scout.
PHOENIX, AZ

