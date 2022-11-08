So cutting Brett Hundley is going to do what exactly for the Saints?? Wasn't Andy the one that didn't perform as the starting QB ??? Make it make sense lol smh.
You're getting rid of the wrong veteran, if you are sticking with Dalton, you will go no where, fast, he has done nothing his entire career.
Andy Dalton should be cut the way he plays Jameison is fully healthy. I blame Sean Payton for the culture their .The owner /gm are very bias their. one for sure opinion I have of breeze is he enjoyed his teammates and it showed on the field . watch videos of Breeze and Payton when he had to sit out of certain plays that was drawn for Hill
Related
NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight
Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
Former Broncos player's father-in-law sold winning $2 billion Powerball ticket
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
Bills Announce Thursday Afternoon Update On Josh Allen
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
Look: Reggie Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Colts' Coaching Changes
Scott Frost Named 'Primary Candidate' For College Football Job
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
Saints Reportedly Made Significant Roster Decision
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 79