Columbus, OH

Columbus police charge suspect with bystander's death in East Side gas station shootout

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

A Northeast Side man has been charged by Columbus police with the death of a man who police said was a bystander when a shootout broke out late last month at an East Side gas station.

Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, has been charged in an arrest warrant with the murder of Kevin Sobnosky , 21, of Mahoning County, who was a bystander when he was struck by gunfire Oct. 30 while in his car in the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station at 1485 North Cassady Ave.

Ross was not in custody as of mid-afternoon Wednesday and police are seeking information from the public about his whereabouts.

His picture was among photos of 12 people released last week by police, who identified them as "persons of interest" in the case. Homicide detectives say additional charges against others may be coming.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, Sobnosky and three other young men were driving in the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue on their way through Columbus when they pulled into the Sheetz dstation.

Detectives said the vehicle was almost immediately struck by gunfire from a shootout that erupted between two groups in the parking lot of the gas station. Detectives allege in court records that Ross fired the rifle shots that struck Sobnosky while standing next to a silver Chevrolet.

Sobnosky was struck by a bullet in the head. He was driven by somebody else in the vehicle to Ohio State University East Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, where he died at 4:17 p.m. Sunday, detectives said.

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

Sobnosky was a valedictorian at Girard High School in Mahoning County and was on the dean’s list at Youngstown State University, where he was a student.

Information from the public helped detectives identify Ross, court records show. Detectives also used security camera footage from the incident, which they have not publicly released. The investigation into Sobnosky’s death is ongoing.

Anyone who knows Ross' whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crimestoppers at 614-461-8477.

