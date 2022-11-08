ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers' Myles Farmer cited on suspicion of DUI, suspended

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzDd7_0j3XNMe000

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska starting safety Myles Farmer has been suspended for Saturday’s game at No. 3 Michigan after being ticketed on suspicion of drunken driving last weekend.

The 21-year-old Farmer was stopped in downtown Lincoln at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation, police said Tuesday. The officer observed signs of impairment and additional tests were conducted.

Farmer’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.123, police said. The legal limit in Nebraska is 0.08. He was cited for driving under the influence and failure to use a turn signal and was released.

“Myles, he made a mistake. He made a bad mistake and we don’t condone it,” interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his weekly news conference. “We always talk about protect the football team, and he didn’t. He will be suspended this week and we’ll re-evaluate him after this week.”

Farmer, who is from Atlanta, made a career-high 14 tackles in the Cornhuskers’ 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, the most by a Nebraska defensive back in two years. His fourth-quarter interception at Rutgers on Oct. 7 set up the Huskers’ go-ahead touchdown in a 14-13 win.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska

What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Predicting Who Nebraska Will Hire As Head Football Coach

Once the 2022 regular season comes to an end, Nebraska will have to figure out who'll lead its football team for the foreseeable future. In September, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Then, they promoted Mickey Joseph to interim coach. While it's possible Joseph earns the job at Nebraska,...
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the initial appeal of a man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through a dating app. Aubrey Trail argued, among other claims in his appeal, that he should have been granted a mistrial after he cut his own throat in front of the jury with a razor blade he had snuck into the courtroom. The state's high court said it “will not permit Trail to benefit from his own bad behavior during trial.” Trail was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Neligh native Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Trail and his then-girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, planned Loofe's death then together dismembered and dumped her body.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Separate pursuits near Lincoln, Nebraska City lead to arrests of two women

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403, according to NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound, Thomas said.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska corrections reports missing inmate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a Lincoln inmate missing Wednesday night. Corrections said 47-year-old Christopher Manzer failed to return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln from his community job. He's 5 feet, 10 inches tall, roughly 177 pounds, with brown hair and hazel...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
LINCOLN, NE
3kingsboxing.com

Terence Crawford v David Avanesyan Looking To Sellout In Nebraska?!

Terence Crawford Could Enjoy a Full House Against David Avanesyan!. Terence Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is proving to be one of the hottest tickets in America this holiday season. The December 10 clash at the CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska, available on BLK Prime PPV, for the affordable price of $39.99, has already sold 9,500 tickets to the mega-fight. Nearly half of the arena is sold out within days of the tickets going on sale.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy