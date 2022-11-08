ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Boat propeller to blame for manatee death on Alabama beach

By Blake Brown
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asnrl_0j3XN9Fo00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A manatee found washed up on the southern shore of Bear Point in Orange Beach earlier this month is believed to have died from a boat strike, according to a report released Tuesday by the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. The organization says a resident spotted the manatee on November 1st and contacted authorities for help.

The Orange Beach Police Department and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources helped recover the manatee.

Homicide investigation underway near Parkwood Drive

“The animal had a series of deep cuts on its back, consistent with propeller trauma,” Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network (ALMMSN) Stranding Coordinator Mackenzie Russell explained. “Other signs of internal injury and blood loss point to a boat strike as the cause of death for this manatee,” Russell said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
AL.com

Veterans have no greater friend on earth than this Alabama dentist

“Every day should be Veterans Day.” - Dr. Barry Booth. Veterans have no greater friend on this earth than Dr. Barry Lee Booth. An Auburn graduate, Booth joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1963 while going to dental school at the University of Alabama. He began active duty in the Navy in 1966 and was sent to Vietnam and assigned to the Naval Support Activity in Danang. We’ll get to more about his work in Vietnam a bit later.
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

2022 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

Thank you for watching the Air Show with us! We are working now to add a recording of the Blue Angels performance to this story. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday and Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are celebrating 100 Years of Carrier Aviation with their 2022 NAS Pensacola Homecoming Airshow — and you can […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cochran introduces Burch as new Mobile County Sheriff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized. Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year. “It’s […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Robber forces store clerk and customer into cooler, fires gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after a gunman robbed a store and fired a shot inside the business, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said an armed man with a gun entered Fulton Grocery at 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:34 a.m. Thursday and demanded cash from the register and the cashier’s cell phone. The suspect also ordered the cashier and a customer in the store to get inside the store’s cooler and fired a shot before fleeing, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy