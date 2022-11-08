Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Boil water advisory rescinded for the city of Maize, Sedgwick County
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Maize public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the system due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure. When adequate pressure isn't maintained, the chlorine in the water lessens, and bacterial contamination can happen.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
KAKE TV
Boil water advisory issued for city of Maize
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Maize. KDHE says that customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Dispose...
KAKE TV
Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
KAKE TV
Driver arrested after pickup kills 2 people changing flat tire on Wichita highway interchange
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Travis Mock was booked early Friday morning for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, DUI, no proof of insurance, a traffic violation, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
KAKE TV
Police: Two killed in north Wichita crash, one in custody accused of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people have been killed in a north Wichita crash and police have one person in custody accused of a DUI. Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 6:45 p.m. an SUV pulled over on the side of the ramp from I-135 to K-96 after getting a flat tire. A man and a woman were then trying to change the tire when a man driving a truck went off the ramp and hit both of them.
KAKE TV
Police: Hutchinson man accidentally shoots pregnant, killing her unborn baby
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of accidentally shooting a pregnant woman and killing her unborn child. Officers responded at around 2:40 a.m. last Friday to the report of an accidental shooting in the 500 block of East Avenue B. The arrived to find a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her side. She was in her second trimester.
KAKE TV
‘Gingerbread Village’ returns to Exploration Place this weekend
For the first time in three years, Exploration Place and the Assistance League of Wichita are hosting Gingerbread Village this weekend. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Exploration Place Saturday and Sunday. Some of the money made from tickets goes back to the Assistance League. “In...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspects in ATM thefts
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two people who are trying to steal money from ATMs around the city. Detectives hope security video might help them catch them before they strike again. It was around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 when security cameras captured a white...
KAKE TV
'This is gonna help me get back on my feet': Company raising funds to help homeless women veterans
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Martin Cole comes from a long line of family with military ties. Cole served in the Marines from 1977-1982. "I wanted to do something for my country other than just take up space," Cole said. After leaving the service, he lived a good life until about...
KAKE TV
Wichita State falls to Alcorn, 66-57
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita State men's basketball team lost to Alcorn State, a SWAC opponent from Mississippi today in a game that, in all honesty, should have been an easy win. WSU's coaching staff tried to warn players about the dangers of taking opponents lightly, but the team...
Comments / 0