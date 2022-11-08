Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Related
Column: There are no great teams in NFL .... parity stinks
Of course some teams are better than others. But, are there even real upsets anymore? An upset today is beating the spread.
Packers place CB Eric Stokes (knee, ankle) on IR
The Green Bay Packers placed cornerback Eric Stokes on injured reserve Saturday. The move comes six days after Stokes sustained
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray Will Be Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams with Hamstring Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's status for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday his star quarterback will be a game-time decision. Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice. He...
Bleacher Report
Chargers WRs Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer Fantasy Trade Advice, Outlook
The Los Angeles Chargers offense has struggled this season, with injuries to receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams playing a big part in that. What should fantasy managers do with Allen and Williams ahead their fantasy football trade deadline?. The answer depends on how your team is doing. Allen has...
Bleacher Report
NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for Replacement, Ban of Slit-Film Turf Fields
In an open letter published Saturday, NFL Players Association president JC Tretter called for the NFL to take several steps to increase safety measures for players, including the banning of slit film turf. Tretter wrote that of the three types of turf used at NFL stadiums—slit film, monofilament and dual...
Bleacher Report
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's trending toward making a return. Fantasy managers who may be considering trading Dotson might want to hold onto him instead. He had a solid start to the season...
Bleacher Report
Texans' Brandin Cooks Says He's 'Frustrated' After Not Being Dealt at Trade Deadline
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks wanted to be traded before the NFL's Nov. 1 deadline, but that did not happen, leading to him sitting against the Philadelphia Eagles for "personal reasons." He's back with the team now and slated to play Sunday versus the New York Giants, but he...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Saints Game with Appendicitis
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fitzpatrick won't play because of appendicitis. The 25-year-old has missed one game this season, in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a knee injury. He...
Bleacher Report
Roger Goodell Says NFL Planning 'At Least Four' Games in Germany Through 2025
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday the league will likely expand its plans to play games in Germany as part of its International Series. Ken Maguire of the Associated Press reported Goodell spoke at a fan forum in Munich ahead of Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena, which will be the NFL's first regular-season game contested in Germany.
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 10
Fantasy football managers could be scrambling for help with several key players navigating injuries ahead of Week 10. Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray are both uncertain for Sunday, leaving limited trustworthy options at quarterback heading into the week. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 10: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Some rookies will hit a “wall” in the second half of their first NFL season, and others will become fantasy football gems as they take on expanded workloads. Your objective is to dump the former and find the latter before it’s too late. This week, three of our sleepers are rookies who could be on the cusp of a breakout.
Bleacher Report
49ers CB Jason Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury in Practice
Just as it appeared Jason Verrett was ready to make his season debut, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffered another significant injury. The 49ers announced Verrett will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles during Wednesday's practice. San Francisco opened Verrett's practice window on Oct....
Bleacher Report
Report: Raiders' Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow Put on IR with Leg, Oblique Injuries
A rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse Thursday as a result of Darren Waller's ailing hamstring and Hunter Renfrow's oblique. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating the injury that has kept him out the past three games. Shortly after, Hunter Renfrow was placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury, per Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Joe Thomas: Jeff Saturday Hiring by Colts 1 of Most Disrespectful Things I've Seen
Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas sounded off Friday on the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Thomas called Saturday's hiring "one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen in my entire life." Thomas' main point of...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Says Buccaneers' Attitude, Effort Has Been 'Below the Line' This Season
Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said "the most embarrassing part" of his team right now is the "effort level on game day" as it approaches a game against the scorching-hot Seattle Seahawks in Munich on Sunday. "Correcting our mistakes, improving our effort—which, that’s probably the most...
Bleacher Report
Laviska Shenault Jr.'s Fantasy Stock for Dynasty Leagues After Week 10 Breakout
Laviska Shenault Jr. has done just enough to get noticed by fantasy football managers this season, but the inconsistency makes it difficult for anyone to trust the third-year receiver. Shenault showcased his ability in Thursday's win against the Atlanta Falcons, taking a swing pass to the house for what was...
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Who's Better, Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter?
A little uncertainty near the top of the NFL draft board always makes the upcoming class more interesting. The upcoming class is no different and is significantly more intriguing than 2022's group, as the elite talent at a couple of key positions could become interchangeable pieces. Should Ohio State's C.J....
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Hopefuls with Most Favorable Second-Half Schedules
Dozens of factors will affect NFL playoff races, but a healthy dose of schedule luck can provide a critical boost. Looking at the Week 10 standings, seven postseason contenders hold a considerable edge in that department. For example, the second half of the 2022 season may be awfully kind to...
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley Endorses Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Giants amid Cowboys Interest
As the Dallas Cowboys pursue Odell Beckham Jr., the NFC East rival New York Giants could also look to sign the free-agent receiver. "He knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him," Giants running back Saquon Barkley told reporters Friday. Beckham spent the first five years of...
Bleacher Report
Ravens TE Isaiah Likely's Fantasy Outlook, Trade Advice amid Mark Andrews' Injury
Baltimore Ravens backup tight end Isaiah Likely's number has been called each of the past two games with regular starter Mark Andrews sitting with injuries. Andrews left his team's Oct. 27 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a shoulder injury and did not return. He played in the game despite being listed as questionable leading up to the game with a knee ailment and never practicing (three catches, 33 yards before leaving).
