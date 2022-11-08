ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Chargers WRs Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer Fantasy Trade Advice, Outlook

The Los Angeles Chargers offense has struggled this season, with injuries to receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams playing a big part in that. What should fantasy managers do with Allen and Williams ahead their fantasy football trade deadline?. The answer depends on how your team is doing. Allen has...
Bleacher Report

NFLPA President JC Tretter Calls for Replacement, Ban of Slit-Film Turf Fields

In an open letter published Saturday, NFL Players Association president JC Tretter called for the NFL to take several steps to increase safety measures for players, including the banning of slit film turf. Tretter wrote that of the three types of turf used at NFL stadiums—slit film, monofilament and dual...
Bleacher Report

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's trending toward making a return. Fantasy managers who may be considering trading Dotson might want to hold onto him instead. He had a solid start to the season...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Saints Game with Appendicitis

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fitzpatrick won't play because of appendicitis. The 25-year-old has missed one game this season, in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a knee injury. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Roger Goodell Says NFL Planning 'At Least Four' Games in Germany Through 2025

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday the league will likely expand its plans to play games in Germany as part of its International Series. Ken Maguire of the Associated Press reported Goodell spoke at a fan forum in Munich ahead of Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena, which will be the NFL's first regular-season game contested in Germany.
Bleacher Report

Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 10

Fantasy football managers could be scrambling for help with several key players navigating injuries ahead of Week 10. Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray are both uncertain for Sunday, leaving limited trustworthy options at quarterback heading into the week. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 10: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Some rookies will hit a “wall” in the second half of their first NFL season, and others will become fantasy football gems as they take on expanded workloads. Your objective is to dump the former and find the latter before it’s too late. This week, three of our sleepers are rookies who could be on the cusp of a breakout.
Bleacher Report

49ers CB Jason Verrett Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Injury in Practice

Just as it appeared Jason Verrett was ready to make his season debut, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffered another significant injury. The 49ers announced Verrett will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles during Wednesday's practice. San Francisco opened Verrett's practice window on Oct....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Raiders' Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow Put on IR with Leg, Oblique Injuries

A rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse Thursday as a result of Darren Waller's ailing hamstring and Hunter Renfrow's oblique. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Waller is being placed on injured reserve after aggravating the injury that has kept him out the past three games. Shortly after, Hunter Renfrow was placed on injured reserve with an oblique injury, per Schefter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Says Buccaneers' Attitude, Effort Has Been 'Below the Line' This Season

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said "the most embarrassing part" of his team right now is the "effort level on game day" as it approaches a game against the scorching-hot Seattle Seahawks in Munich on Sunday. "Correcting our mistakes, improving our effort—which, that’s probably the most...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Hopefuls with Most Favorable Second-Half Schedules

Dozens of factors will affect NFL playoff races, but a healthy dose of schedule luck can provide a critical boost. Looking at the Week 10 standings, seven postseason contenders hold a considerable edge in that department. For example, the second half of the 2022 season may be awfully kind to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely's Fantasy Outlook, Trade Advice amid Mark Andrews' Injury

Baltimore Ravens backup tight end Isaiah Likely's number has been called each of the past two games with regular starter Mark Andrews sitting with injuries. Andrews left his team's Oct. 27 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a shoulder injury and did not return. He played in the game despite being listed as questionable leading up to the game with a knee ailment and never practicing (three catches, 33 yards before leaving).
BALTIMORE, MD

