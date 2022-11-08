Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
Patients increasingly expect their healthcare experience to be digital, convenient and efficient. While healthcare organizations need to deliver on this expectation for a digital-first experience, they also need to ensure that patients who may not be as comfortable as technology aren't left behind. In a workshop sponsored by Phreesia during...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 3 hospital-payer contract disputes could disrupt patient care
Hospitals challenged with staff shortages, declining inpatient volumes and rising expenses are looking to cut costs and increase revenue wherever possible, and many are pressing commercial payers for rate increases as they renegotiate contracts. But some payers are refusing to bend to providers' demands, despite the precarious financial situations many...
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristinaCare partners with virtual care company Hims & Hers
ChristianaCare has partnered with virtual care company Hims & Hers to offer patients in several East Coast states access to in-person primary and specialty care services. By partnering with Hims & Hers, the Newark, Del.-based health system gains access to a broader patient population for its Center for Virtual Health and network of primary care, outpatient services and specialty care services, according to a Nov. 10 press release from the virtual care company.
beckershospitalreview.com
14 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 4. 1. Sheldon Barr was named president of Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va. 2. Tina Bloemer, MSN, RN, will serve as Englewood (N.J.) Health's vice president of quality. 3. Jamie Ketas is the new...
beckershospitalreview.com
13 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 13 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System selected Ensemble Health Partners on Nov. 2 to optimize its revenue cycle operations. Valley Health said it is working to rebound from financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital selects Meditech Expanse for EHR
Warren (Pa.) General Hospital has selected Meditech Expanse to replace the hospital's legacy Meditech EHR system and the various platforms used at outpatient clinics. The hospital hopes the Expanse system will improve the patient experience and help the hospital more efficiently exchange health records with referral partners in other health systems. The new system will create a fully integrated patient record and portal, according to a Nov. 10 Meditech news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Patients, providers prefer these 27 health systems 2 to 1 over competitors
WebMD and Medscape announced their 2022 Choice Awards on Nov. 10, recognizing hospitals that are preferred by patients and providers across five speciality areas: oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology and gastroenterology. To gather data, WebMD randomly intercepted relevant conditions and audiences on its website and provided 1,000 to 1,500 viewers per...
beckershospitalreview.com
New CMS report highlights need to improve health equity data
Continuing the development of equity scores, including refining the Health Equity Summary Score, is just one of the ways CMS aims to improve data and thereby advance a fairer health system, a new report from the organization's Office of Minority Health outlines. The report, entitled "The Path Forward: Improving Data...
beckershospitalreview.com
Johns Hopkins, Atrium Health and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, N.C.,. a pharmacy...
beckershospitalreview.com
Current, former health system leaders advise planned $400M healthcare fund
Several current and former health system leaders are advising the new SemCap Health fund that aims to invest $400 million in health tech companies. The fund is led by executive chair and partner Ralph Muller, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System and former president of University of Chicago Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com
CommonSpirit Health says majority of EHRs back online after ransomware attack
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health says the EHRs in most of its markets are back up and running following a ransomware attack that has plagued the health system in recent weeks. Most CommonSpirit patients can now access their electronic medical histories through their patient portals, while the health system is working to...
beckershospitalreview.com
PeaceHealth Oregon nursing institute aims to train and retain
Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has developed an institute to support nurses throughout their careers — and deepen their skill sets. The $2 million, Springfield-based PeaceHealth Oregon Institute for Nursing Excellence will dedicate resources to career development and retention, pipeline programs, shared decision-making, professional practice, innovation and research, and "nursing excellence structures and processes," according to a Nov. 10 news release from the health system.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 recent revenue cycle leadership hires by health systems
Here are three health systems that have made revenue cycle executive hires Becker's has reported since Oct. 10. 1. Cone Health: The Greensboro, N.C.-based system named Jason Nelms vice president of revenue cycle on Nov. 3. Mr. Nelms joins the health system from Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, where he served as assistant vice president of patient financial services.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens opens 100th 'Health Corners' clinic
Walgreens has opened its 100th 'Health Corners' clinic at a store in Puerto Riviera, Calif., the company said Nov. 10. The in-store sites are staffed by pharmacists who can answer patients' medication questions, help them manage ongoing health concerns or conduct health screenings. Since launching the health corners program in...
beckershospitalreview.com
80+ groups oppose bill to expand advanced practitioners' scope of practice
The American Medical Association and 87 other physician organizations are opposing a congressional bill that would expand the scope of practice for nonphysician practitioners. The AMA and other groups sent a joint letter Nov. 2 to House committee leaders opposing H.R. 8812, the Improving Care and Access to Nurses Act, known as the "I CAN Act.".
beckershospitalreview.com
Insight Global Health & Evergreen Bring Solutions for Support of the Healthcare Industry
Insight Global Health and Evergreen, Insight Global’s Managed Services Division, was at the Becker’s Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting this year highlighting how we can transform your healthcare needs. While there, IG Health and Evergreen showed healthcare professionals and providers how we can support...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital group to stop accepting Aetna insurance next year
Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network, which operates 13 hospitals and numerous care sites in Eastern Pennsylvania, will largely stop accepting Aetna insurance in 2023, Morning Call reported Nov. 10. The move will be effective from March 13, LVHN said in a letter to employees. It comes after years of...
beckershospitalreview.com
ProHealth Care reports almost $100M loss in 2022
Waukesha, Wis.-based ProHealth Care, which earlier this year opened its fourth hospital, reported a net loss of almost $100 million for fiscal year 2022 as it struggled with both labor costs and what it called "volatile investment markets." While the hospital group reported higher revenues totaling $968.5 million for the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell Health hospital raises $1.7M at gala
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., raised over $1.7 million at its gala Nov. 5. The event honored Scott Hayworth, MD, CEO and president of Optum Tri-State and CEO of CareMount Health Solutions, and former U.S. Rep. Nan Hayworth, MD, who made a donation to create the hospital's new Hayworth Family Maternity Center, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
The power of streamlined patient transfers: lessons from the University of Maryland Medical System
Patient transfers require an immense amount of time and energy. But in capacity-limited health systems, transfers are increasingly necessary. Timely and efficient patient transfers are key to achieving the best possible outcomes and ensuring that patients receive the right level of care at the right time. In an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by TigerConnect, Mark Sutherland, MD, medical director of the Patient Placement Division for the University of Maryland Access Center (UMAC), discussed how modern communication technology allows UMAC to quickly and efficiently transfer patients within the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), freeing valuable caregiver time and improving outcomes.
Comments / 0