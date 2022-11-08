Saraya was just medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have said she can start with one match per month but that will change. As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring action, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya took to Twitter following last night’s Dynamite and revealed a letter from her doctor, proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also applauded AEW for the Full Gear card, responded to criticism and asked fans for names for her moves. You can click here for the article.

