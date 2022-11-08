Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10 pm ET. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *A tribute to...
Spoilers: AEW Delays Match, Updates on the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear
AEW has announced Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in a match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Friday’s Rampage episode, but the match was not taped last night in Boston with the rest of the Rampage matches. However, AEW did tape two tournament matches last night as Bandido...
New AEW Dynamite Match for Tonight, Title Match Added to AEW Rampage
Two matches have been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage, which are being taped later tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA. Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta has been added to the line-up for tonight’s Dynamite, while Friday’s Rampage will see AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defend against Lee Johnson.
Spoilers on the WWE SmackDown World Cup Competitors
The WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament will begin on tonight’s live show, with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar in a first round bout. The winner will receive a future title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The following World Cup competitors are planned as of this afternoon, according to...
MLW Fusion Results 11/10/22
First Match: Myron Reed (c) w/Mr. Thomas vs. Lince Dorado vs. Arez vs. La Estrella In A Fatal Four Way Match For The MLW World Middleweight Championship. Arez with clubbing blows to Estrella’s back. Reed is throwing haymakers at Dorado. Reed dumps Dorado out of the ring. Reed kicks Estrella in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Estrella dives over Arez. Reed with a toe kick. Arez slaps Estrall in the chest. Reed with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Estrella with a SpringBoard Double Back Elbow. Estrella with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Dorado sweeps out the legs of Estrella. Estrella drops down on the canvas. Dorado stomps on Estrella’s back. Dorado whips Estrella across the ring. Dorado leapfrogs over Estrella. Estrella lunges over Dorado. Estrella with a Headscissors Takeover. Estrella with a Running Meteora. Dorado answers with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Dorado with a Running Lariat. Dorado goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Arez lands back on his feet. Dorado reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Arez with a Knee Lift.
Saraya Limited to How Often She Can Wrestle for AEW, What She Said to Sasha Banks After Getting Cleared, More
Saraya was just medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have said she can start with one match per month but that will change. As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring action, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya took to Twitter following last night’s Dynamite and revealed a letter from her doctor, proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also applauded AEW for the Full Gear card, responded to criticism and asked fans for names for her moves. You can click here for the article.
Spoiler on a New Gimmick Match at AEW Full Gear, Updated Card
Former tag team partners Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will do battle at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The match will be held inside a Steel Cage. The match will be officially announced on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode, during an interview segment featuring Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. You can click here for live Rampage spoilers from tonight’s tapings in Boston.
Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Air In The Afternoon
The ROH Final Battle event will take place from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan commented to Sports Illustrated about starting the event in the afternoon rather than the evening. WWE will hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th, although Final Battle was announced before this NXT special.
AEW Rampage 11/11/22 Results
Just about a week away from Full Gear, we’re looking at a heavy World Title Eliminator Tournament presence tonight. AEW World Title Eliminator: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results...
Teddy Hart Docuseries to Premiere on Peacock Soon, Trailer Revealed
A new docuseries on the controversial Teddy Hart will premiere on Tuesday, November 22 via Peacock. As seen below, the trailer for the “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.” docuseries was released today. It remains to be seen how many episodes will air. It was first reported back in February how WWE and Blumhouse Media were involved in the project, but they are not referenced in the trailer.
WWE Tribute to The Troops Spoilers to Air Next Month
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana after the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX went off the air. Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:. * Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight. *...
Steve Maclin Wants To Challenge Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Title, Questions Why The Match Hasn’t Been Booked Yet
IMPACT star Steve Maclin recently joined Bobby Fish on his Undisputed Podcast, where Maclin discussed his desire to challenge Josh Alexander for the company’s world championship, a match he believes should have already been booked considering his impressive winning streak. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says...
AEW Dynamite 11/9/22 Results
Less than two weeks away from AEW’s Full Gear, the card is starting to take shape. Let’s see what’s on tap for tonight:. AEW World Title Tournament Eliminator: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. Jamie Hayter vs. Slye Blue. FTR & The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory...
Bandido Advances To The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals On Tonight’s Rampage
Bandido has advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing AEW world title eliminator tournament. The lucha star defeated RUSH in the opening round of this evening’s Rampage from Boston, his first major victory in AEW since officially signing with the promotion a couple of weeks ago. Bandido will now face Ethan Page, who defeated Eddie Kingston in his opening round matchup on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.
Big Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn’s WWE SmackDown Absence, More
It looks like The Bloodline will do battle with The Brawling Brutes inside War Games at WWE Survivor Series this month. WWE previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn for War Games, but there was no word on who their opponents might be. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel & Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown ended with The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes brawling in the ring.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Who Will Experience The Games Of War At Survivor Series War Games?
When this column goes live, we will be 17 days away from Survivor Series: WarGames. With Crown Jewel over and done with, the build for Survivor Series officially began on this week’s episode of Raw. Here’s what we knew about the show before Raw even started:. We’re getting...
Backstage Notes on Triple H Bringing Back WWE King of the Ring
There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is...
Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her SmackDown Debut, Talks Friendship With Cora Jade
NXT star Roxanne Perez recently joined El Brunch de WWE for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on her main roster debut back in October, and how she and Cora Jade knew that they would one day make it to WWE together. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
AEW Headed to the UK In 2023
AEW is headed to the UK in 2023. It was noted during commentary on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite that the company will be debuting in the UK next year. No additional details were mentioned. AEW President Tony Khan has teased a UK debut for more than a year now, and...
Jeff Jarrett Knocks Triple H and Braun Strowman on AEW Dynamite
After debuting for AEW last week, siding with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, the legendary Jeff Jarrett delivered his first promo on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Jarrett talked about how he came to AEW because a friend, Dutt, called him for help. He showed up and they put together a plan. He then talked about how he signed Lethal to his first contract in TNA, and praised Dutt for his IQ, saying they’ve taken over wrestling promotions around the globe. Jarrett then praised Singh, and took shots at WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his crew, as well as WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.
