YouTube influencer Nikita Dragun accused of battering Florida police officer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Nikita Dragun, a beauty influencer with millions of YouTube subscribers and social media followers, was arrested in Miami Beach on Monday after being accused of battering a police officer.

According to a NBC Miami report , police were called to the Good Times Hotel after guests reported a woman walking around the pool area naked and causing a disturbance.

An arrest report stated that woman – identified as Nikita Dragun, 26 – allegedly threw a water bottle at hotel security when they ordered her to go back to her room. Police later arrived at the hotel and reported hearing loud music coming from her room.

Officers reportedly told Dragun she would need to leave the hotel and said she slammed the door in their faces. They alleged she threatened to throw a bottle at them, too.

Miami-Dade jail records show Dragun has been charged with battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery.

Dragun has 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, 14 million TikTok followers, and 9 million Instagram subscribers.

