Supercar Collector Bryan Salamone Injured in Fiery Crash That Destroyed Pink Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

By Nico DeMattia
 4 days ago
Bryan Salamone is relatively famous in the world of supercar owners for driving around in a bright pink Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster with mirrored accents. Sadly, Salamone and that very Lamborghini were involved in a fiery crash in New York a few days ago. Salamone needed to be airlifted from the scene and is alive but his current condition is unclear.

According to YouTuber LambroSteve, who witnessed the crash, Salamone was overtaking traffic in the middle lane of the highway and was clipped by another car. That caused his Lamborghini to spin, ignite, and then was hit by another car. According to Salamone’s Instagram account, run by an employee, a bystander pulled Salamone out of the burning car and another bystander put pressure on his wounds. The quick actions of those two people may have saved his life.

Salamone began his career as a divorce lawyer in New York but his love for supercars and international rallying got him featured on MTV’s Cop Cars and Superstars and Netflix’s The Fastest Car . His flashy Lambo was even featured in Free Guy , the 2021 Ryan Reynolds comedy. He’s famous for his incredibly flamboyant sense of style, with outfits as brightly colored as his cars, diamond-encrusted jewelry, and lavish parties. However, perhaps not as well known as his cars was Salamone’s philanthropy. He’s raised more than $1 million for various charities and is a big supporter of both Toys for Tots and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

At the moment, it isn’t clear if Salamone was rallying at the time of the crash, as he frequented various different cross-country rallies, like Gumball and goldRush. There were other supercars on the highway near the crash, so it’s possible but nothing is certain.

Salamone’s Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster was only a few months old and was painted metallic pink, with rainbow glitter, from the factory. He then had the mirror details added, along with the wheels, and other mods. The interior featured silver leather with pink accents and stitching. Its 6.5-liter V12 made 759 horsepower, which made it capable of 0-60 mph in less than three seconds.

The supercar community on social media has been reaching out to Salamone and his team with support. He was a popular figure in the community, especially on the East Coast, so the outpouring of support isn’t surprising. Fortunately, it seems that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

