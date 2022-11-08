ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opTe3_0j3XLLph00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakeland.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred just west of the Galloway Road overpass between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 2, when the victim’s body was spotted and reported by a passerby.

State of Emergency issued in Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

The victim was identified as Osbaldo Cuz-Xol, 19, of Lakeland.

Anyone with any information regarding the hit-and-run is urged to call Detective Register at 863-678-4115 or email JRegister@polksheriff.org .

Tips can be reported anonymously and tipsters can be eligible for a reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477, by going online or by reporting via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement. If an arrest is made based on your time, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, according to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

HCSO: Juvenile shot, killed in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was killed early Friday morning. According to HCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a juvenile suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
SEFFNER, FL
click orlando

Tavares woman, 39, dies after fiery crash in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Tavares woman died after a fiery crash Thursday night in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue near West 7th Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

114K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy