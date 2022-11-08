19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakeland.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred just west of the Galloway Road overpass between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 2, when the victim’s body was spotted and reported by a passerby.

The victim was identified as Osbaldo Cuz-Xol, 19, of Lakeland.

Anyone with any information regarding the hit-and-run is urged to call Detective Register at 863-678-4115 or email JRegister@polksheriff.org .

Tips can be reported anonymously and tipsters can be eligible for a reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477, by going online or by reporting via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement. If an arrest is made based on your time, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, according to Crime Stoppers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.