19-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Lakeland, sheriff’s office needs information
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 4 near Lakeland.
According to the sheriff's office, the crash occurred just west of the Galloway Road overpass between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 2, when the victim's body was spotted and reported by a passerby.
The victim was identified as Osbaldo Cuz-Xol, 19, of Lakeland.
Anyone with any information regarding the hit-and-run is urged to call Detective Register at 863-678-4115 or email JRegister@polksheriff.org .
Tips can be reported anonymously and tipsters can be eligible for a reward by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477, by going online or by reporting via the P3 Tips mobile app.
