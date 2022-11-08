Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats await Nevada election result that could seal their U.S. Senate majority
PHOENIX, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democrats on Saturday were one seat away from majority control of the U.S. Senate next year, as vote-counting in deeply divided Nevada continued following Tuesday's midterm elections and campaigning kicked off for a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia.
15 Best States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
Living off just a Social Security check has never been easy, but in a time of high inflation -- like 2022 -- it becomes even harder. Related: 8 Undiscovered Cheap and Beautiful Places To RetireCan't...
Two aircraft collide during Veterans Day air show in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt. Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, which produced the Veterans Day weekend show and owned the crashed aircraft, told ABC News she believed there were five crew members on the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and one aboard the P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane. The Houston-based aircraft were not giving rides to paying customers at the time, she said. Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown. Live TV news footage from the scene showed people setting up orange cones around the crumpled wreckage of the bomber, which was in a grassy area. Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.
Mark Kelly: Time to let go of `conspiracies of the past'
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past” on Saturday, calling for unity a day after winning reelection to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory. Kelly pressed to move past false claims of a fraudulent election that have shaped the state’s politics for the past two years. Kelly defeated Republican Blake Masters, who along with most of the rest of the GOP slate was endorsed by Trump after pushing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. “After a long election, it can be tempting to remain focused on the things that divide us,” Kelly said in a victory speech at a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix. “But we’ve seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today.”
Comments / 0