ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thequincysun.com

Lynda G. DelGreco, 83

Lynda G. (Ruggles) DelGreco, age 83, of Plymouth, died peacefully, Friday, November 11, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Lynda was born in Boston, to the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Cleary) Ruggles. Raised in Quincy’s Houghs Neck, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957. She lived in Plymouth for the past forty-four years.
PLYMOUTH, MA
thequincysun.com

Donna Alice Bamford

Donna Alice Bamford, 73, passed away November 11, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. after a long period of declining health. Donna was a long-time Quincy resident and in recent years lived at Hanover Terrace Nursing Home in Hanover, N.H. Donna was born on July 17, 1949,...
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy