Lynda G. (Ruggles) DelGreco, age 83, of Plymouth, died peacefully, Friday, November 11, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Lynda was born in Boston, to the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Cleary) Ruggles. Raised in Quincy’s Houghs Neck, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957. She lived in Plymouth for the past forty-four years.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO