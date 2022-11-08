ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersspine.com

Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space

Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
BELFAST, ME
92 Moose

Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location

Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide

WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
WESTBROOK, ME
103.7 WCYY

Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy

There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Pipe failure forces road closure in Bath

BATH, Maine — A failed pipe has prompted the emergency closure of a state road in West Bath. According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the pipe failed near the center of the road close to New Meadows Road. According to a DOT social media post, repairs were already...
BATH, ME
bowdoinorient.com

“The Mayor of Brunswick” and his best friend Jake Jakubowski talk the power of friendship

Josh Duffy is a die-hard Down from the Wound fan and lover of calzones with an unshakeable, deeply entrenched urge to connect with others. On a random day eight years ago, Duffy felt this routine desire to befriend his peers when he met Jake Jakubowski. The two are now best friends, with a movie directed and produced by Jakubowski—about Duffy—to show for it. The documentary is not only a testament to their friendship, but to Duffy’s friendliness, which has coined him the name (and documentary title) “The Mayor of Brunswick.”
BRUNSWICK, ME
Kool AM

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
WMTW

Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cat, two dogs saved in Standish fire

STANDISH, Maine — Two dogs and one cat were rescued after a fire at a Standish home on Thursday morning. Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center alerted Standish fire and emergency personnel of a reported structure fire on River Road at around 9:46 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Standish Fire-EMS.
STANDISH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy