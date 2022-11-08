Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
Former yarn mill to house brewery, hotel, and apartments
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A historical piece of Maine's textile manufacturing industry is getting a 15 million dollar facelift. Construction is underway on the former Maine Spinning Company building. The four-story former mill will soon house a brewery, hotel, and apartments. The project is expected to add a boost to...
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
Nationwide Grocery Store Chain Closing Central Maine Location
It appears that residents of the Farmington area will soon have one less option when it comes to shopping for groceries. According to an article in the Lewiston Sun Journal, the Save-A-Lot store at the Mount Blue Plaza on Wilton Road in Farmington will soon close its doors for good.
WGME
Westbrook psychiatric hospital cited after patient dies by suicide
WESTBROOK (BDN) -- One of the state’s two private psychiatric hospitals failed to lock a kitchen door after a patient entered the off-limits room in February. Months later, another patient was able to rush into the kitchen through the same unlocked door, grab a knife and kill themself. The...
Portland, Maine Brewery Unveils New Beer Inspired By Allen’s Coffee Brandy
There's a handful of items and brands that just remind everyone of Maine. There's items like an Italian sandwich, with its soft roll, deli ham and cheese and bunch of veggies slathered in oil. There's a brand like Moxie, which features an indescribable taste that could put hair on your teeth. There's also Allen's Coffee Brandy, a favorite of people from The County, who have survived long, arduous winters thanks to the inexpensive signature alcohol.
WMTW
Pipe failure forces road closure in Bath
BATH, Maine — A failed pipe has prompted the emergency closure of a state road in West Bath. According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the pipe failed near the center of the road close to New Meadows Road. According to a DOT social media post, repairs were already...
WPFO
Fight over public's use of discontinued road in Whitefield leads to legal questions
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A small-town battle over land access is boiling over as private land owners seek to protect their property in the wake of complaints over vandalism. At the center of the dispute is a discontinued road in the town of Whitefield, which has now prompted legal questions as well as criminal charges.
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
bowdoinorient.com
“The Mayor of Brunswick” and his best friend Jake Jakubowski talk the power of friendship
Josh Duffy is a die-hard Down from the Wound fan and lover of calzones with an unshakeable, deeply entrenched urge to connect with others. On a random day eight years ago, Duffy felt this routine desire to befriend his peers when he met Jake Jakubowski. The two are now best friends, with a movie directed and produced by Jakubowski—about Duffy—to show for it. The documentary is not only a testament to their friendship, but to Duffy’s friendliness, which has coined him the name (and documentary title) “The Mayor of Brunswick.”
themainewire.com
Maine Socialists Win Rent Control in Portland, Lose Minimum Wage Hike and Airbnb Regs
The Maine Democratic Socialists of America viewed Portland as a proving ground for progressive city reforms, but even the overwhelmingly Democrat city rejected most of the socialist proposals. City voters rejected an $18 per hour minimum wage increase that also eliminated the tip credit for restaurant workers. And the city...
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
WMTW
Portland restaurant offers sinfully good gluten-free menu at new location
PORTLAND, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley stopped by a place with sinfully good food. Sinful Kitchen may have had to move but now is doing better than ever. The restaurant found a new home just four doors up from where it used to be, but owners say the business has doubled.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
WMTW
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
Cat, two dogs saved in Standish fire
STANDISH, Maine — Two dogs and one cat were rescued after a fire at a Standish home on Thursday morning. Dispatchers at the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center alerted Standish fire and emergency personnel of a reported structure fire on River Road at around 9:46 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Standish Fire-EMS.
