Wichita, KS

Kansas man pleads guilty for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Daniel Fair
KSNT News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man submitted a guilty plea for his actions while at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

This is one of the photos included in a federal complaint form that names Michael “Mike” Eckerman of Wichita as someone involved in the January riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Eckerman , 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

Court documents say Eckerman illegally entered the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, and around 2 p.m., saw rioters fighting with police officers outside.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) says Eckerman yelled at officers, saying they were “traitors to the country.” He then walked through scaffolding and up a set of steps leading to the Upper West Terrace.

The DOJ says he entered the Capitol building through the Senate Wing Doors around 2:24 p.m. and joined a crowd pushing forward to breach a police line in the Crypt. He came face-to-face with an officer and, with the actions of others in the mob, caused the officer to stumble down some steps.

Eckerman allegedly continued in the building and, at one point, entered the Rayburn Conference Room. He exited the Capitol at approximately 2:44 p.m.

Eckerman was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021, and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14, 2023.

According to the DOJ, “He faces a statutory maximum of eight years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as potential financial penalties. A federal-district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

Nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol Breach, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov .

