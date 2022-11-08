Read full article on original website
3 Packers who have offered almost nothing in 2022
It has been a disappointing first half of the 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. Which three players have offered next to nothing to the team this year?. With six losses already on the board after nine weeks, there is plenty of blame to go around for the Green Bay Packers.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in Week 10 (Mahomes to Air it Out with Struggling Run Game)
The Chiefs are a big favorite once again and that doesn’t always work out for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City might have a tough time as a big favorite against Jacksonville and that might scare you off betting a side in this game, but it shouldn’t keep you out of the prop betting market. Here are my three favorite props for the Jags and Chiefs in Week 10.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Saints vs. Steelers in Week 10 (Fade Najee With a Decreased Workload)
The 2-6 Steelers are getting TJ Watt back this week, but it might take more than the DPOY to save their season. However, the 3-6 New Orleans Saints are right in the mix to win the NFC South, the worst division in football. The defenses might dominate this one with Kenny Pickett and Andy Dalton as the starting quarterbacks in Pittsburgh.
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
Braves bring former first-round pick back to Atlanta in trade
The Atlanta Braves made a move to acquire left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard in exchange for Jake Odorizzi. The World Series ended this past Saturday, and Hot Stove season is getting into full effect. The general manager meetings are taking place in Las Vegas, where teams are meeting with one another, in addition to free agents.
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
Allison Goodman is Miami Dolphins best chance for Fan of the Year
The Miami Dolphins will once again be well represented in the NFL pursuit for the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year and Allison Goodman is their best shot. For those of you who follow Ian Berger, Big E on social media, you will know he came within a few votes of being the 2020 NFL Fan of the Year. He made it all the way into the top three. Now, Miami has another good shot at getting a fan into the top three and you can cast your votes over and over again by going here.
Why James Click and the Houston Astros parted ways
The departure of James Click as general manager of the world champion Houston Astros only makes sense if viewed in the context of a divorce due to irreconcilable differences. The Astros announced Click’s departure Friday, only about week after Houston won the World Series. Needless to say the departure of a World Series winning general manager is rare.
Best NHL Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Puck Lines and Totals for Saturday, November 12)
Friday was a light day in the NHL, which set us up for a huge day tonight. There’s already one game in progress and we still have 12 more games to go. Among the remaining games, there are some gems. The New York Rangers and the Nashville Predators face...
