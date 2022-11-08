ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosick Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Troy Police investigating shots fired call on 102nd Street

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a shots fired call on 102nd Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues. Police confirm evidence including shell casings was recovered at the scene. It is unclear whether anyone was struck., and there are no known suspects at this time.
TROY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person Dead, Another Hurt

Albany police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. They say the victims were struck by gunfire Thursday night in the area of Second Avenue between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street. The one individual passed away at the scene and the other was rushed to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

One person dead in Albany shooting

Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Fire, propane leak keep Troy firefighters busy

It was a busy night for Troy firefighters on Friday. It started with a propane leak call on one side of the city, when they got a call for a fire on 4th and State Street. Firefighters say the fire went through the roof of La Familia Barbershop. The Watervliet...
TROY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pownal on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the Pownal Racetrack, at around 1:50 p.m. Police identified the drivers as William B. Baker, 21, of Pownal, and John R. Sieghman, 59, of Fair Haven. Following an...
POWNAL, VT
WNYT

Man dies after crashing car in Warren County

A man has died after crashing his car in Johnsburg, say investigators. Jacob Gilbert, 32, lost control of his car on Peaceful Valley Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. His car went off the road, hit several trees and flipped over. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
JOHNSBURG, NY
WNYT

Albany fire victim recalls last fire that killed her grandson

Gladys Davis says she’s lived at 306 Hackett Blvd. for 20 years. The last thing she expected to hear was her house was on fire. Davis said she was out getting her hair done when her adult grandson called to deliver the bad news. She said her knees buckled....
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Fire damages Albany home

ALBANY – A house fire at 306 Hackett Boulevard is under investigation. The fire broke out Thursday around 2:40 p.m. This situation was triggering because the family says they lost a loved one in a house fire 20 years ago. The fire chief says it was a tough fire,...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy