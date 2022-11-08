Albany police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. They say the victims were struck by gunfire Thursday night in the area of Second Avenue between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street. The one individual passed away at the scene and the other was rushed to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO