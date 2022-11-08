Read full article on original website
Related
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
WRGB
Troy Police investigating shots fired call on 102nd Street
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a shots fired call on 102nd Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues. Police confirm evidence including shell casings was recovered at the scene. It is unclear whether anyone was struck., and there are no known suspects at this time.
iheart.com
Albany Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person Dead, Another Hurt
Albany police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. They say the victims were struck by gunfire Thursday night in the area of Second Avenue between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street. The one individual passed away at the scene and the other was rushed to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.
WNYT
One person dead in Albany shooting
Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
WNYT
Fire, propane leak keep Troy firefighters busy
It was a busy night for Troy firefighters on Friday. It started with a propane leak call on one side of the city, when they got a call for a fire on 4th and State Street. Firefighters say the fire went through the roof of La Familia Barbershop. The Watervliet...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pownal on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the Pownal Racetrack, at around 1:50 p.m. Police identified the drivers as William B. Baker, 21, of Pownal, and John R. Sieghman, 59, of Fair Haven. Following an...
Victim named after Second Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed on Second Street Thursday night has been identified by the Albany Police.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
WNYT
Man dies after crashing car in Warren County
A man has died after crashing his car in Johnsburg, say investigators. Jacob Gilbert, 32, lost control of his car on Peaceful Valley Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. His car went off the road, hit several trees and flipped over. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
Schenectady man accused in 2021 Watervliet shooting
A 17-month investigation has turned up the alleged gunman after bullets flew on Ninth Avenue in Watervliet last May.
Queensbury armed robbery under investigation
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery.
WNYT
Albany fire victim recalls last fire that killed her grandson
Gladys Davis says she’s lived at 306 Hackett Blvd. for 20 years. The last thing she expected to hear was her house was on fire. Davis said she was out getting her hair done when her adult grandson called to deliver the bad news. She said her knees buckled....
Albany man receives sentence for fatal Lincoln Park beating
Lewis who pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen in 2021 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Shots fired in Troy
Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
Police: Infant in critical condition after assault
A Seward man is doing time in Schoharie County Jail after police say he assaulted an infant, leaving them in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.
Structure fire in Troy
A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
WNYT
Fire damages Albany home
ALBANY – A house fire at 306 Hackett Boulevard is under investigation. The fire broke out Thursday around 2:40 p.m. This situation was triggering because the family says they lost a loved one in a house fire 20 years ago. The fire chief says it was a tough fire,...
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
Police say man shot to death in Rutland was targeted
Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, was found dead Monday near Cleveland Avenue and State Street,
