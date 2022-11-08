ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat No. 7 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas faces an uphill challenge on Saturday with No. 7 LSU coming into Fayetteville. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) is still one short of the required wins to become bowl eligible. Following the LSU game, they have Ole Miss at home and then travel to Missouri to close out the regular season. LSU (7-2, 5-1) controls its own destiny in the SEC West following wins over Ole Miss and Alabama in its last two games. In addition to Arkansas they have a non-conference game against UAB and then go to Texas A&M to finish the regular season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Jason Watson signed to new agreement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head volleyball coach Jason Watson has signed a new employment agreement that could keep him on the sidelines at Barnhill Arena through the 2027 season. Watson is in his seventh season with the Razorbacks and has his team primed to make a return to the NCAA Volleyball Tournament this December.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Razorbacks Cruise Past UCA on Elementary Day

FAYETTEVILLE – In front of an energetic, loud crowd of 7,410, Arkansas women’s basketball (2-0) showed out in its home opener with a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas (0-2). On the first Elementary Day since 2019, the crowd filled of screaming kids from local schools and the Hog faithful cracked the top-15 in best home attendance in program history. Erynn Barnum led the way with a near double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds, while going 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Hogs hosting No. 7 LSU with Liberty loss behind them

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 23 Liberty 21-19 last Saturday, but they have to put that game behind them with No. 7 LSU, fresh off a win over Alabama, up next in the same stadium. Sam Pittman was asked Wednesday if he feels the Hogs have been able...
BATON ROUGE, LA
nwahomepage.com

SEC picks, networks and kickoff times for Nov. 12 games

FAYETTEVILLE — Last week produced some great games in the SEC including Georgia and LSU taking control of the division races with big wins. Georgia defeated Tennessee and LSU topped Alabama in overtime. The games were hard on the ones who do predictions at Hogville.net. Ty Hudson had the best day getting five correct. He, like everyone else making picks, missed Liberty defeating Arkansas and LSU downing Alabama.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

No. 22 Razorbacks enter NCAA South Central Region as top seeded team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Mike Neighbors previews Elementary Day vs. Central Arkansas on Friday

For the first time since the 2019 season, the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team is hosting “Elementary Day” at Bud Walton Arena. Hundreds of elementary school kids from around Northwest Arkansas will be in attendance for the Razorbacks second game of the season. This year the Hogs welcome...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Public Segway rides at Toyland in Downtown Bentonville

Public Segway rides at Toyland in Downtown Bentonville. Public Segway rides at Toyland in Downtown Bentonville. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Harrison High …. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Harrison High School. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bentonville’s …. Fearless...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy