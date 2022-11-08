Washington State excited for bowl-clinching opportunity

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State football will look to clinch bowl eligibility this weekend against Arizona State.

“It’d be amazing,” WSU defensive back Armani Marsh says. “There is nothing better than getting a win at Martin Stadium in front of the Cougs.”

The Cougars are coming off an impressive 52-14 win over Stanford, which was the highest-scoring total for WSU all season.

Washington State will now have to contend with ASU and its potent running attack of Xazavian Valladay.

Valladay ranks third in the Pac-12 in rushing yards with 852.

“They have a really good running back and really good wide receivers as well,” White said. “We’re going to have to stop the run and also going to have to be able to play well in the back end and stop the pass.”

A win would qualify WSU for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.

“We’re always saying 1-0, 1-0,” defensive back Jaden Hicks said. “Well, actually, one more win we’ll make it to the bowl game. We all want to play more. We all want to keep this team together for as long as we can.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday from Martin Stadium in Pullman.

RELATED: Strong rushing attack gives WSU 52-14 win over Stanford

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.