Lynn concedes to Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Anna Paulina Luna is now the projected winner for Florida’s 13th Congressional District after her competitor Eric Lynn conceded.Luna defeats Lynn, becomes next representative for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Lynn conceded after Luna gained an almost 10-point lead. Luna was also projected to be the winner by the Associated Press.
“I hope that my opponent’s rhetoric is different from her actions in Washington,” Lynn said in a statement. “I hope that she will vote to give our veterans the care they need and deserve. I hope she will work to protect a woman’s freedom to make her own health care decisions, and I hope she protects our democracy for everyone. My confidence level is low and elections will likely have unfortunate consequences for our Pinellas community.”
Luna said she got a call from Lynn congratulating her on her victory.
“He was respectful, and I appreciate that,” she said.
The results of the vote are below.
