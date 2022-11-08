Lynn concedes to Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Anna Paulina Luna is now the projected winner for Florida’s 13th Congressional District after her competitor Eric Lynn conceded.

Lynn conceded after Luna gained an almost 10-point lead. Luna was also projected to be the winner by the Associated Press.

“I hope that my opponent’s rhetoric is different from her actions in Washington,” Lynn said in a statement. “I hope that she will vote to give our veterans the care they need and deserve. I hope she will work to protect a woman’s freedom to make her own health care decisions, and I hope she protects our democracy for everyone. My confidence level is low and elections will likely have unfortunate consequences for our Pinellas community.”

Luna said she got a call from Lynn congratulating her on her victory.

“He was respectful, and I appreciate that,” she said.

The results of the vote are below.

